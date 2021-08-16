My ‘New’ EDC Camera: The X100F

It’s been a busy few months reviewing some amazing gear from both Fujifilm and Leica. The GFX 50S, GFX100S, the Leica SL2, Q2, and Q2 Monochrom. After returning all these fancy-pants cameras, I was left staring at my ‘normal’ gear. Which of these cameras would I take with me as I go about my everyday life? Recently someone asked me if the four-year-old X100F was ‘still enough?’ My answer was that it depended on their photographic needs, but the premise of the question really bothered me. Do people think that a four-year-old camera is no longer relevant? In turn, since I get to review the latest and greatest cameras, would I still be happy with a four year old camera? At that moment I decided to challenge myself. I would use the X100F as my EDC (Every Day Carry) for the next couple of weeks.