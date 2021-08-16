Cancel
What Women's Advocacy Groups Worldwide Are Doing For Women In Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleFor women in Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover of the country puts their rights at stake, as well as their lives. When the Taliban last held power between 1996 and 2001, women were denied education and employment opportunities. Girls couldn't attend school and women could only be seen in public with a male escort and their bodies fully covered. Punishment for disobeying these strict rules was severe, ranging from beating to execution.

