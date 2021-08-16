Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China's 2021 box office total tops 32 bln yuan

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's 2021 box office revenue is over 32 billion yuan (about 4.94 billion U.S. dollars) as of Monday. The figure was this year reached more than a month later than in 2019, when it was hit on July 6, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Small Businessmilwaukeesun.com

China's new third board hits 81 bln yuan turnover

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has reached 81 billion yuan (about 12.5 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year. The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 2.9 billion yuan...
Economymix929.com

China steel firms start merger to create world’s third biggest producer

(Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world’s third-largest producer of the metal. State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China's policy options for stimulus

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Thursday recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the previous session, reflecting the dollar's retreat in global markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for an earlier Federal Reserve tapering. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of 6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28. Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session. Official data released on Wednesday showed that China's new bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts, analysts were debating what Beijing would do next. "Looking ahead, we think fiscal policy implementation is likely to accelerate, and the remaining unissued special bonds will likely ease the fear of a further total social financing (TSF) slowdown," Citi analysts said in a note. However, Goldman Sachs still sees chances for more monetary easing measures. "The weak credit data and the recent resurgence of virus increased the likelihood of incremental policy easing in our view," they said in a note. "We continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut later this year, and expect government bond net issuance to increase in the next few months which would support overall TSF growth." Different easing approaches could have different impact on the financial markets, and monetary easing could put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.867 from the previous close of 92.893, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4769 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4754 6.4831 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4752 6.479 0.06% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.82% Spot change since 2005 27.82% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.67 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.867 92.893 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4769 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6558 -2.71% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Moviescharlottestar.com

"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday. Focusing on a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film raked in 43.54 million...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

China Box Office: Donnie Yen’s ‘Raging Fire’ Consumes Another Quiet Weekend

With no new Hollywood or Chinese tentpoles hitting cinemas, Donnie Yen’s action thriller Raging Fire easily torched the competition for a second weekend at the top of China’s theatrical box office. The film earned a healthy $21.6 million in its second outing, down 42 percent from its $37.2 million opening a week ago, according to data from regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway. The film’s two-weekend total stands at $82.8 million. With little by way of strong competition on the horizon, ticketing app Maoyan forecasts the film to enjoy a lengthy run that finishes at more than $150 million. Raging Fire stars Donnie Yen as...
Moviesneworleanssun.com

"White Snake 2" overtakes predecessor at China's box office

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of Green Snake" saw cumulative ticket sales surge past 500 million yuan (about 77.20 million U.S. dollars) Tuesday, more than the sum generated by its predecessor "White Snake," a 2019 hit. Also from Light Chaser Animation and...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China's New Yuan Loans Rise in July

(Yicai Global) Aug.11 -- China's new yuan-denominated loans totaled CNY1.08 trillion (about USD166.59 billion) last month, up CNY90.5 billion from the same period last year, central bank data showed today. The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 8.3 percent year...
Public Healthyicaiglobal.com

China’s Box Office Takings Sink 44% in July Amid Upturn in Covid-19 Cases

(Yicai Global) Aug. 17 -- China’s cinemas are having a lackluster summer amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the country. Box office takings slumped 44 percent to CNY3.2 billion (USD494 million) in July from a year earlier, according to figures from Dengta, an Alibaba-backed movie information platform. Forty-eight films...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment. Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan lower. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment, traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week for clues on the timing of Fed tapering. The annual conference of central bankers could "have a greater impact on global financial markets", said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it's the calm before the storm," Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic Securities, said Fed's recent guidance on market expectation could avoid "taper tantrum" this time. "Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since the pandemic have supported China's FX reserves and adequate preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan," Ming said in a note. Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment. "We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note. In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.75% Spot change since 2005 27.73% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6629 -2.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Worldsanantoniopost.com

1st LD-Writethru: China's bond market issuances hit 5.17 trln yuan in July

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 5.17 trillion yuan (about 797.2 billion U.S. dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed Thursday. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 633.26 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 656.78 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Luca’ to Release in China on August 20

Disney/Pixar’s coming-of-age sea monster story Luca has been granted a China theatrical release date of Aug. 20, which will make it the first Hollywood studio release in the country in over two and a half months. China’s film regulators have been instituting a longer-than-usual blackout on major foreign film releases in deference to the celebrations surrounding this summer’s 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The last U.S. film to release in China was Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway way back on June 11. With the North American box office still ailing due to the pandemic and simultaneous...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

China's non-financial outbound direct investment tops 400 bln yuan

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 406.52 billion yuan (about 62.68 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of the year, official data showed Thursday. The ODI went down 4 percent year on year during the period, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases, but basket index rises to 5-1/2-year high

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan eased to a three-week low against a firmer dollar on Thursday, while its value against the currencies of major trading partners touched a fresh 5-1/2-year high. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan inches higher, shrugging off dollar strength

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday, unfazed by a firmer greenback and rising risk aversion in global markets, as investors continued to wait on policy signals from central banks before making bets on the local currency. Traders said market attention is on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, due later in the session, for clues on the possible timing of tapering. Any specific comments or plans could bring huge volatility to the dollar and major currencies. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near three-week low of 6.4915 per dollar, 150 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4765. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4850 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4821 at midday, 37 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The yuan remained stuck in a tight range of about 40 pips on Wednesday morning, and volume dipped to $12.3 billion, below a normal half-day's volume of around $15 billion. The yuan has been stable in recent weeks, but its relatively smaller movements against a firmer dollar than other emerging market currencies have sent its basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan's value against its major trading partners, to a four-week high of 98.76, up 4.14% year-to-date. "However, the broad RMB strength could pose a headwind on China exports, which have been already weakening over past few months due to the Delta variant spread," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. "In our view, the PBOC was doing an excellent job to anchor RMB expectation, and market participants refrained from pushing the RMB beyond its narrow range before PBOC's green light." Cheung added that the Fed's tapering announcement could prompt the PBOC to tweak its FX policy and he expected the yuan to weaken past 6.5 per dollar this year. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.082, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4844 per dollar. The yuan market at 0408 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4915 6.4765 -0.23% Spot yuan 6.4821 6.4858 0.06% Divergence from -0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.71% Spot change since 2005 27.68% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.77 98.7 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.082 93.137 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4844 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6647 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Richard Pullin)
Economybirminghamnews.net

China issues 25 bln yuan of central bank bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood’s China Box Office Hopes Dim As Fewer Tentpoles Get Releases

Chinese films have reaped record earnings at their country’s theatrical box office in 2021, but Hollywood ticket revenue in the Middle Kingdom remains mostly in the doldrums. Now, an outbreak of the delta variant, rampant piracy and unpredictable political challenges are clouding the picture for the U.S. film industry’s hopes for an end-of-year comeback in China, which has emerged from the pandemic as the world’s largest theatrical marketplace by far.   Chinese-language films not only have recovered from the darkest days of the pandemic, when taken in aggregate, they are performing better than ever before. Local titles, led by huge hits like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy