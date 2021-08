Kopech (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one to pick up the loss Thursday to Oakland. Kopech entered a tie game to begin the seventh inning and nearly got out of with a perfect inning, but a shaky decision by first baseman Andrew Vaughn contributed to a two-out, two-run home run by Matt Olson. The first batter Kopech faced hit a grounder toward second base, but Vaughn ranged far to his right for it, then threw wildly from his knees to Kopech covering first on a play that was ruled a hit. The right-hander got the next two batters out before Olson's dinger. Kopech remains a trusted bullpen arm that's posted a 2.74 ERA with 68 strikeouts over 49.1 innings.