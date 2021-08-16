Cancel
Charli XCX appears to reveal fifth album's release date

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX appears to have announced the release date for her fifth studio album. The 29-year-old singer is known to be working on the follow-up to May 2020's 'how I'm feeling now', and she took to her social media pages over the weekend to share a picture of a gravestone with the death date of 18th March 2022, leading her followers to speculate that she will release her next LP then.

