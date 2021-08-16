Why THC Gummies, Cookies And Chocolate Will Hit You Differently — Even At The Same Dose

America loves its snack foods, from crunchy and salty to sweet and creamy, there is no shortage of things to munch on whenever you want a little something between meals. Strangely, though, a lot of our favorite snack foods are banned in other countries due to the inclusion of some ingredients that other countries have been prohibited from using in their food products. The full list is surprising, containing some seemingly innocuous foods that we wouldn't expect to be banned, like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Skittles, Pop-Tarts, and Wheat Thins (via Stacker).