Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Why THC Gummies, Cookies And Chocolate Will Hit You Differently — Even At The Same Dose

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeed brownies and candies likely won’t have the same effect as cannabis beverages or chocolate. Here’s why. Edibles on dispensary shelves today are a far cry from the erratically-dosed, untested and unregulated munchies of a decade ago, whether you procured them as a registered medical patient or made your own. Nowadays everything is made in a permitted facility with proprietary technology and formulas, lab-tested and packaged with clear dosing instructions. But as many regular users might have noticed, not all edibles induce the same high, even at the same numerical dose.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Thc#Dosed#Dosing#Medical Marijuana#Food Drink#High Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Food Safetymashed.com

The Surprising Reason Wheat Thins Are Banned In Other Countries

America loves its snack foods, from crunchy and salty to sweet and creamy, there is no shortage of things to munch on whenever you want a little something between meals. Strangely, though, a lot of our favorite snack foods are banned in other countries due to the inclusion of some ingredients that other countries have been prohibited from using in their food products. The full list is surprising, containing some seemingly innocuous foods that we wouldn't expect to be banned, like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Skittles, Pop-Tarts, and Wheat Thins (via Stacker).
PharmaceuticalsPeninsula Daily News

Best THC Gummies: Top 10 Cannabis Edibles in 2021

Beginning with the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp became legal on a federal level in the United States. This new law was the crux of a market exclusively for hemp-derived products. With advancements in their extraction methods, these hemp companies now have the tools to maximize less obvious cannabinoids than the ever-popular CBD. That includes delta 8 THC, for instance.
Kidskshb.com

More children than ever are overdosing on pot edibles

As more states legalize pot, kids are winding up in the hospital after accidentally overdosing on marijuana edibles, and parents are being pressed to watch how they store their supplies. Calls to poison centers for kids under age 12 who had eaten cannabis edibles jumped 1,600 percent between 2016 and...
Food & DrinksEater

So, You Want to Get Into the Weed Edibles Business

On the previous episode of Gastropod, hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicky Twilley bit into the history of pot brownies. Now, on the second episode in their two-part series on edibles, the pair is exploring where the marijuana industry is possibly heading now that weed is legal — or in the process of becoming legal — in many states. What does that mean for the people, mostly men of color, currently incarcerated for minor drug offenses? What does it mean for any of us?
HealthWestword

Ask a Stoner: Are People Really Eating THC Gummies at Work?

Dear Stoner: I saw some weed gummy ad telling me to calm the work jitters with THC. Are people really taking these at work?. Dear Willow: People are taking more than weed gummies at work, though I doubt bosses would be happy to find out that we swallowed THC any time a pissy email came through. That’s still a big no-no in the corporate and insurance worlds, and most cannabis companies are smart enough to realize that. I’ve seen a lot of stupid cannabis advertisements online, though, and wouldn’t be surprised if a marketing team thought “self-medication” at work was a good hook.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Eating 1 hot dog claims 35 minutes off life, study suggests

Researchers released a nutritional index this week aiming to inform guidelines and help Americans achieve healthier and more environmentally stable diets. The index ranked foods by minutes gained or lost off healthy life per serving, with processed meats and sugary drinks among the biggest offenders. Findings included over 5,000 foods...
Pharmaceuticalssanjuanjournal.com

Green Earth CBD Gummies Review – Legit or Scam? Find Out Now

As we all know, good health and a healthy lifestyle bring us a lot of happiness. Everyone wants to move forward quickly and achieve success as soon as possible. Still, it has been discovered that with time, many people are dealing with various health-related issues such as stress, anxiety, low blood pressure, diabetes, chronic pain, complicated mental health, improper sleep disorder, and so on.
Food & DrinksObserver

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies: Buy Weed Edibles Online Legally

Delta 8 THC gummies are the next big thing next to CBD gummies. In fact, they are sort of a bridge between CBD edibles and regular delta 9 THC edibles. The active ingredient in D8 gummies is an analog of the conventional THC produced by marijuana plants — but with a few subtle differences.
RecipesWashington Post

This oatmeal chocolate chip skillet cookie is sweet snack worth sharing

This cookie, chock-full of chewy oats and melty chocolate, satisfies a sweet tooth in a better-for-you way. It’s made with whole grains and less sugar for longer-lasting energy, and a blend of healthful oil and butter. Baking it in a skillet gives it a big-cookie wow factor and eliminates the need to scoop individual mounds of batter, so it’s extra easy to make, too.
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

When chocolate cravings hit - Browniesx3 has you covered!

Brownies make everything better. Even if your chocolate craving strikes late at night, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! in Salt Lake City has you covered. Molly dreamed up Salt Lake's first brownie shop years ago and she's still going strong... serving up brownies of all flavors and sizes at her shop at 1751 South 1100 East.
Recipestasty.co

Chewy Chocolate Chip Toffee Cookies

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, kosher salt, and baking powder. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium high heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, vanilla, and melted butter. Add the eggs to the butter mixture and whisk until completely combined.
Lifestylevelillum.com

Different Ways to Make CBD Gummies

Gummies are one of the most popular CBD products on the market. But there are many different ways they can be made, which means you have plenty of options when it comes to what your gummy experience will be like. If you’re looking for a great tasting way to take CBD, then this is just right for you!
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Levain Bakery - Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

Levain (pronounced "luh ven" apparently) Bakery is a small chain of bakeries located mostly in New York but have recently selling smaller versions of their signature cookies frozen in 8-count boxes exclusively at Whole Foods. I remember the original cookies being pretty good when I ate them ages ago so I picked up a box of the Chocolate Chip Walnut variety.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Tre HoldCo Expands Into California With New Brand: Bad Hombre Cannabis™, THC-Infused Artisan Chocolate

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreHold Co., Washington's premier cannabis food and beverage company, launched into California today and introduced Bad Hombre 12g artisanal chocolate bars packed with 100 mg of cannabis extract. Created with Mexican entrepreneur Jorge Inda Meza, Bad Hombre Cannabis chocolate is the first product in a new line of fast-acting infused food and beverages with a LatinX identity from Tre HoldCo subsidiary, The Homeric Co.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Pan Banging Is the Secret to Perfectly Chewy and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everybody has their version of the greatest chocolate chip cookie recipe, but have you ever heard of the greatest cookie-baking method? Well, here it is. Cookie expert Sarah Keiffer of thevanillabeanblog.com came up with an ingenious tactic for nailing crispy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside cookies every time: pan banging. Yes, we mean, quite literally, banging the cookie sheet on the counter (or oven rack) by picking it up and dropping it for a hard smack.
Recipescharlotteparent.com

LILY BAKES: Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Cookie-Stuffed Brownies

Lily Barnes is our 10-year-old resident kid baker. Each month she shares an original recipe that kids can make at home with their parents, plus a few behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to make your treat extra special. Here is Lily’s recipe for Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Cookie-Stuffed Brownies:. CHOCOLATE...

Comments / 0

Community Policy