ICF CEO Karen Bilowith accepts new position

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Community Foundation (ICF) President and CEO Karen Bilowith has announced she will leave Idaho to become president of The Erie Community Foundation in Pennsylvania beginning Oct. 1. Bilowith joined ICF in 2016. ICF credits Bilowith’s leadership to strengthening its statewide impact by focusing its grantmaking on community-identified needs; establishing regional councils comprised of volunteers throughout Idaho and leading the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in partnership with the United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center. Bilowith has served on the boards of Philanthropy Northwest, the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Bogus Basin Recreational Association, the International Women’s Forum Idaho Chapter and is a member of the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, according to a recent announcement. In 2020, she was recognized as a CEO of Influence by the Idaho Business Review. Bilowith praised Idaho as a wonderful community, and her previous position with ICF as one of joy and satisfaction. ICF stated a national search for Bilowith’s replacement will be conducted.

idahobusinessreview.com

