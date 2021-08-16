Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Looking for a planet-saving career? You’d be surprised at your options.

By Yesh Pavlik Slenk
edf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom photojournalism, chemical engineering, urban planning and finance, to more traditional jobs in corporate sustainability, solar power and climate advocacy, the opportunities for planet-saving careers are extraordinary. I know, because I spend lots of time connecting with some of the world’s most inspiring emerging leaders who are using their jobs...

www.edf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Edf#Green Jobs#Degrees#Greenbiz#State Of The Profession#Net Impact#The Climate Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Coding & ProgrammingComputerworld

Open your career options in the data sciences by learning Python

The data sciences are one of the most lucrative career fields you can get into. But to get started, you’ll first need some skills in hand — such as the ability to code using Python. Unfortunately, that means putting your life on hold while you go back to school. Or, instead, you could just train on your own time with The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle.
EconomyThrive Global

Is Your Career Risk Aversion Costing You?

It’s a well known tendency: We weigh potential losses more heavily than potential opportunities. Call it “loss aversion,” “survival instinct,” or “negativity bias,” it all boils down to a tendency to favor the status quo over what could be — because what could be is unknown and therefore, kind of scary.
Career Development & AdviceNew Scientist

The surprising ways the place where you work affects your performance

IN THE summer of 2001, Sapna Cheryan was a new graduate interviewing for internships at tech firms in California’s Bay Area. At one company, she recalls, the workspace looked like a computer enthusiast’s basement hang-out, full of action figures and Nerf guns, with a soda-can model of the Golden Gate Bridge. To her, it seemed designed to promote an exclusive conception of the firm’s ideal employee. As a young woman of colour, she felt unwelcome, even alienated. She accepted a place at another company – one with a workspace that was bright and inviting.
Real Estatemissmillmag.com

Top 5 Careers if You Enjoy Working With Your Hands

Choosing your career is among the critical decisions you will ever make in your lifetime; it requires much thought. Previously, the majority of the people engaged with hands-on work where they could showcase their skills and build something concrete. If you enjoy working with your hands, not having something to show for your skills and efforts can leave you unsatisfied.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Surprising Way to Save Energy on Your Hotel's Existing Infrastructure

Energy consumption is a big topic in building operations, especially in light of today’s challenges around the climate crisis and ever-rising energy costs. It is thus not surprising that building operators are on the lookout for ways to increase the energy efficiency of their buildings. In this context, the Heating,...
Environmentcisco.com

The journey to net-zero: Save money, save the planet

At Cisco, the environment and sustainability are more than just important. They are the underpinnings of our vision of an inclusive future that takes everyone into account, including future generations. To fully achieve our goals, we have also focused on redesigning our workspaces globally. We are applying our own Cisco...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Jeff Bezos succeeded: NASA suspends Elon Musk's contract with SpaceX due to demand from Blue Origin

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.
Small Businessmitechnews.com

Still Looking For Cash For Your Small Business? Here Are 4 Options

NEW YORK – As the economy bounces back and the U.S. transitions out of the pandemic, small-business owners will need access to capital to both recover and grow. However, since federal relief from the Paycheck Protection Program ended on May 31, business owners may be wondering where to get financing or looking for new options after an unsatisfactory PPP experience with a particular lender.
EnvironmentReading Eagle

Letter: Renewable green energy is key to saving planet

The people of Earth seem fixated on fighting and killing over whose religion is best, following a snake oil grifter who claims his reelection was stolen or permitting themselves to be demonized by ignorant dictators who desecrate natural resources. Our U.S. discontent is a combination of those three. Play NPR...
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Survey says: Retirees wish they’d saved more. Will you be in the same boat?

In September 2000, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) with the Retirement Security Research Center (RSRC) surveyed 2,000 individuals, aged 62 to 75. Of these individuals, 97% reported being retired (80% reported that their spouses were retired). According to the study, households fit into the following categories:. High annual household...
AstronomyHouston Chronicle

Would you be willing to die for the conquest of Mars? NASA is looking for volunteers to simulate life on the red planet, see the requirements

It has long been known that there are plans to colonize Mars by both the public and private sectors, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX . In a further step towards the conquest of Mars , the United States Space Agency (NASA) launched a call to recruit volunteers to participate in a simulation of what life would be like on the red planet . Among the requirements to apply is to be in good health , have a master's degree in science and / or technology , and accept the possibility of dying in the process.
TechnologyColumbia University

Can Virtual Reality Save the Planet?

On Aug. 9, the U.N. released a dire climate report, the first since 2018, that warned of accelerated warming of the planet and splashed code red alert headlines across the world. To bring the Earth back from the brink will demand powerful collective action, the authors of the report wrote. But while the urgency of the message is growing in the public sphere, scientists, journalists, artists and creators have still so far struggled to communicate it effectively to large numbers of global citizens. Some of them are now pinning their hopes on virtual reality (VR) to get the message across. In fact, a substantial body of research from the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab has shown that using virtual reality to change human behavior works. But how does it work, and what kinds of VR experiences can most effectively reach the largest numbers of people and have the most impact? Where can these VR experiences be delivered to people? Is VR just a communication tool or can it be something more?
GardeningVox

Are your houseplants actually good for the planet?

In early January 2021, Nick Pileggi sat in front of a video camera, a wall of greenery behind him. “It’s no secret that houseplants have become very trendy as of last year, 2020, around the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” he begins, referring to a surge in demand spurred in part by the lockdown-induced solitude of spending so much time indoors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy