Rays fall in 9th in Minnesota and lose series

The Red Sox seemed to have turned a corner after an eye-opening display on Wednesday night. But it once again proved to be just a tease. A night after a much-needed all-around performance that included their best offensive display of the season, the Red Sox were anything but rejuvenated. Instead, they turned in their latest lifeless effort as they watched the Rays take another step away from them in the race for the American League East, falling in a X-X snoozer on Thursday at Fenway to drop two out of three of another critical series.