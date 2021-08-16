Albemarle home destroyed in Sunday morning fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, and two people are displaced by a Sunday early morning house fire on Terrell Road East. Both city and county fire units responded to the incident around 3:30 Sunday morning in a neighborhood just off Georgetown Road southwest of Hydraulic. There was heavy fire when crews arrived and they were on the scene some six hours. The house was destroyed to the tune of $225,000.