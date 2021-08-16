Monday's Daily Pulse

Cancel
Florida's COVID-19 deaths rise as it leads in hospital rates. Florida's health officials say the number of COVID-19 deaths jumped significantly from 600, reported in the previous week, to more than 1,000 reported this week. The new deaths tallied by the Florida Department of Health raise the total coronavirus death toll to 40,766. Last summer, the state reported seven-day averages of about 185 deaths per day, whereas the average on Friday stood at 153. But the state continues to lead the country in rate of hospitalizations.

Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida’s peak of the delta wave could be days away, university models show

Florida is rapidly approaching the peak of new infections of the delta wave, when the highest single-day counts could come, according to two models created by researchers at Florida universities. One model created by University of South Florida researchers predicts the state will hit the most daily infections by Aug. 24, bringing about 23,000 that day, said Dr. Edwin Michael. Because the delta ...
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

‘Health care system is really hurting,' but Florida isn't under a COVID-19 state of emergency

‘Health care system is really hurting,’ but Florida isn’t under a COVID-19 state of emergency. Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to reinstate Florida’s emergency declaration, even as the number of people needing to be hospitalized for the virus exceeded previous peaks, and he’s also curtailed the ability of local leaders to craft their own responses. The widespread availability of vaccines and new antibody treatments mean that an emergency declaration isn’t needed, DeSantis has said. He’s dismissed the latest spike as a “seasonal” fluctuation and called hospital capacity concerns “media hysteria.” Reinstating the state’s emergency declaration would help local officials blunt the most recent spike of COVID-19 cases, said Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency manager. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]
Environmentfloridatrend.com

Monday's Afternoon Update

Hurricane season’s next named storm could form early this week. The next named storm of the 2021 hurricane season is poised to form this week just east of the Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center has given the potential cyclone, one of two in the Atlantic, a 70 percent chance of forming in the next two days. Early models show the storm’s path could take it over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and toward the Sunshine State by the weekend. More from the Tampa Bay Times.
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Home prices in Florida cities jump 32%, biggest U.S. gain

Home prices in Florida cities jump 32%, biggest U.S. gain. Lakeland and Winter Haven, Florida, posted the biggest U.S. median home price gain among U.S. cities since the pandemic’s earliest days, with a 32% surge in June from a year earlier, according to data from HouseCanary. The median price of homes in the adjacent cities east of Tampa was $230,781, up from $174,385 in June 2020, the real estate data firm said in a report tracking the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas. Buffalo, New York, and Jacksonville, Florida, were tied for second, with gains of 31%. Orlando, Florida, was next, with an increase of 30%. [Source: Forbes]
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida universities to assume ‘normal, pre-pandemic operations' when fall semesters begin

Florida universities to assume ‘normal, pre-pandemic operations' when fall semesters begin. More than 300,000 full-time students and 60,000 faculty and staff are returning to Florida’s 12 public universities for fall semester over the next week as “normal, pre-pandemic operations” resume with in-person classes and campus events proceeding without mask mandates or vaccine requirements. The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the 12 public universities, has issued guidance that “strongly recommends” students, facility and staff be fully vaccinated and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status and encourages campus officials to administer regular COVID testing, but will comply with a newly adopted state law that prohibits mask mandates. [Source: The Center Square]
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Man Killed by a Bear While Camping in Smoky Mountains

It's dangerous when you camp where apex predators live. That appears to sadly be the case for an Illinois man that was killed by a bear while camping in the Smoky Mountains. CBS News is reporting that Patrick Medura of Elgin, Illinois was camping in Smoky Mountains National Park in September of last year. Campers nearby found Patrick's body and also saw a bear nearby. The report indicates that it has now been determined that was the bear that took Patrick's life. It's taken that long for the medical examiner to make the death an official wildlife casualty.
Atlanta, GA927theblock.com

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

There’s a city buried under Lake Lanier (Georgia’s biggest lake), and submerged with it is a secret: An American horror story filled with terror, death, genocide, and ghosts. If you spend any time in or around Atlanta, you’ve heard tales of Lake Lanier. There are the eerie accounts of fishermen...
EnvironmentMSNBC

Monday's Mini-Report, 8.9.21

* Afghanistan: "The Taliban on Monday had seized control of at least five provincial capitals out of 34 in Afghanistan, as the militants pressed on in their offensive while American forces finalized their pullout from the war-torn country." * Terrifying: "Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are 'unprecedented'...

