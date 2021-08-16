Monday's Daily Pulse
Florida's COVID-19 deaths rise as it leads in hospital rates. Florida’s health officials say the number of COVID-19 deaths jumped significantly from 600, reported in the previous week, to more than 1,000 reported this week. The new deaths tallied by the Florida Department of Health raise the total coronavirus death toll to 40,766. Last summer, the state reported seven-day averages of about 185 deaths per day, whereas the average on Friday stood at 153. But the state continues to lead the country in rate of hospitalizations. [Source: WTVT]www.floridatrend.com
