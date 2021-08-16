Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Jim Simons' RenTech fund tripled its AMC stake last quarter - and slashed its Tesla holdings by 75%

By Theron Mohamed
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Dmik_0bSwTjNE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u8Rq_0bSwTjNE00
Jim Simons.

AP Images / Jason Decrow

  • Jim Simons' RenTech tripled its AMC stake and slashed its Tesla holdings by 75% last quarter.
  • The hedge fund's bet on the movie-theater chain soared almost 20-fold in value to $103 million.
  • RenTech held $138 million of Tesla stock, a fraction of its previous stake worth $14 billion today.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Renaissance Technologies, one of the biggest and best-performing hedge funds in history , more than tripled its stake in AMC Entertainment and slashed its Tesla holdings by 75% in the second quarter.

RenTech, founded by the former NSA codebreaker and MIT math professor Jim Simons, held about 516,000 AMC shares at the end of March this year. It raised its bet on the cinema chain - a firm favorite of meme-stock traders - to 1.8 million shares last quarter, regulatory filings show .

The value of RenTech's AMC stake ballooned almost 20-fold to $103 million in the three months to June 30. That reflected the fund's share purchases, as well as the movie-theater group's stock price jumping almost 500% to $57.

RenTech may have warmed to AMC last quarter, but it cooled on Tesla. It cut its position in Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company from about 827,000 shares to 204,000 shares, reducing the value of its stake from $553 million to $138 million.

RenTech, a quantitative fund that trusts algorithms to decide many of its trades, has owned significantly more shares of both companies in recent years. For example, it held nearly 3.5 million AMC shares at the half-year mark in 2019, which would have been worth almost $200 million two years later. It also owned a split-adjusted 20 million Tesla shares at the end of 2019, which would be valued at $14 billion today.

The top three holdings in RenTech's $80 billion stock portfolio at the end of June were a $1.8 billion stake in Novo-Nordisk, an almost $1 billion stake in Verisign, and a $810 million position in Zoom. The fund boosted its Nvidia position by 150% and grew its Amazon stake by about 16-fold last quarter, resulting in those two names replacing Monster Beverage and Target as its fourth- and fifth-largest positions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Ap#Rentech#Renaissance Technologies#Amc Entertainment#Nsa#Mit#Novo Nordisk#Verisign#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreet.Com

UWM Holdings Isn't Appealing Based on Its Charts

For his final Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer checked in Mat Ishbia, chairman and CEO of UWM Holdings (UWMC) , a loan originator. UWM posted mixed second-quarter results. It saw closed loan volume soar 90% over a year ago, but also saw its gross margins collapse. Shares of UWM currently yield 5.5%.
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on AMC, Tesla, Moderna, 'Lazy Thinking'

Stocks opened slightly higher to kick off Tuesday trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.71 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.81 points and the S&P 500 was up 3.19 points. Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed AMC (AMC) -...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsStreet.Com

AMC Stock: 3 Reasons The Short Squeeze Could Be On Its Way

Movie theater company AMC (AMC) - Get Report has been making a strong (even if incipient) case for the recovery of its business, severely impacted by the pandemic in 2020. The company’s recent quarterly results should have been strong enough to instill confidence in AMC shareholders, even though the stock has failed to react positively after earnings.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 18.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 359,673 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $421.01 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Pinduoduo worth $421,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Says MedMen's Momentum Changing, Tilray's Stake Won't Double Its Value But Will Hold Premium

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:MMNFF) revealed Tuesday that it has secured $100 million in financing via a private sale of its units in a deal led by Serruya Private Equity. At the same time, the company disclosed that Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) acquired the majority of MedMen’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes that were originally held by certain funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners LLC (GGP) and others.
Financial Reportsonfocus.news

Despite DraftKings tripling its revenue, losses remain

DraftKings released its latest financial records, and some startling numbers show good news and bad for the sports marketplace giant. DraftKings saw second-quarter revenues increase 297% year-over-year to $298 million. Despite the surge in revenue, the company took another loss in the third quarter, $305.5 million. The second quarter saw...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans For Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will release earnings results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 after market close. The earnings press release will provide financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and year-to-date period ended July 31, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy