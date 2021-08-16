Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of MIS-C Resulting from COVID-19

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmtr#Larazotide#Clinical Research#Clinical Study#Covid 19#Nmtr#Ebris Foundation#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Mis C#Linkedin#The University Of Salerno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Reaches Full Enrollment Target for ONWARD Phase 3 Trial of AD04 for the Treatment of Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announces it has reached its full enrollment target of 290 subjects in the Company's ONWARDâ„¢ Phase 3 trial evaluating AD04 as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. ONWARD trial completion is expected in the first quarter of 2022.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx ") provided a safety update on ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Plus Therapeutics Presents Data From Preclinical Study Of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome In Leptomeningeal Metastases And Plans For Further Evaluation With Upcoming Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Positive data to support FDA IND application for the clinical evaluation of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome ( 186 RNL) targeted radiotherapy for patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM) Presentation outlines plans for Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of 186 RNL in LM with patient accrual planned for Q4 2021. AUSTIN, Texas, Aug....
IndustryStreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces NEJM Publishes 12-Week Results from Study Evaluating Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published 12-week results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE trial evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who meet criteria for episodic migraine. The study, which enrolled adult participants experiencing 4 to 14 migraine days per month, found that all active treatment arms of atogepant "“ 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg once-daily doses "“ met their primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days across the 12-week treatment period compared to placebo.2 The study also found that a greater proportion of atogepant-treated participants achieved at least a 50% reduction in mean monthly migraine days for all doses compared to placebo and met other key secondary endpoints.2.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

9 Meters Biopharma, EBRIS Foundation Team Up For Larazotide Trial For COVID-19-Associated Complication In Children

9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) has collaborated with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 trial for adults with celiac disease.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Ligand Pharma (LGND) Partner Travere (TVTX) Announces Positive Topline Interim Results from the Ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan in IgA Nephropathy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces that its partner Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The PROTECT Study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that to date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the observed safety profile to date. Based on the results from the interim analysis, Travere plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in the first half of 2022 and also plans to submit an application for conditional marketing authorization in Europe.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Avadel Pharma (AVDL) Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in Adults with Narcolepsy in SLEEP

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today the publication of data from its pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial of FT218 in SLEEP, the journal of the Sleep Research Society. The paper, titled "Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate (FT218) Demonstrated Improvement of Symptoms in a Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trial in Patients With Narcolepsy," can be accessed at https://academic.oup.com/sleep/advance-article/doi/10.1093/sleep/zsab200/6343406?searchresult=1.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Rigel Pharma (RIGL) informed by FDA clinical data submitted from Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for EUA at this time

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Completes Initial Cohort Enrollment Into Part 1 Of Its RESERVOIR Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Niclosamide For The Treatment Of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ("AzurRx" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment of the initial cohort into Part 1 of its ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating FW-1022 as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. FW-1022 is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

POINT Biopharma Announces Early Completion Of Enrollment And Initial Dosing In The Lead-In Of Its Phase 3 SPLASH Study Of PNT2002 For MCRPC

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) , a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the completion of enrollment and initial dosing of the 25-patient safety and dosimetry lead-in of the Company's Phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating PNT2002 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Gilead Joins Growing List of Biopharma Companies Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination

As the Delta variant rages on and COVID-19 vaccines move closer to receiving full regulatory approval, many companies across the U.S. and abroad are beginning to mandate their employees get the jab or get the boot. This is particularly true in the biotech industry, with several pharma companies announcing their plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their employees before they can return to the office.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ARCA Biopharma Announces Submission Of PCT Patent Application For The Treatment Of Coronavirus Infection And Associated Coagulopathy With RNAPc2

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application, following on previously submitted provisional patent applications, for the use of the Company's developmental drug rNAPc2 to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Biophytis Receives Favorable Recommendation From Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Based On Safety Analysis Of Sarconeos (BIO101) To Continue Patient Recruitment In The COVA Study In COVID-19

The independent DMC (Data Monitoring Committee) of the COVA study recommends to continue patients recruitment into Part 2 of the phase 2-3 study following randomization of the first 155 patients. Efficacy data from the second Interim Analysis is expected to be reviewed by DMC in Q3 2021. Top line results...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Partners With Duke-NUS Medical School For A Phase 2 Trial For A New COVID 19 Treatment

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam, a life-science startup led by Registered Pharmacist Jacqueline Iversen, has partnered with researcher Ashley St. John PhD of the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, to trial a novel combination of two proven drug molecules that may work pre-emptively to stop the progression of COVID to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) stage. SARS-induced inflammation targets the lungs and other organs, and can lead to long-term health issues and death. This drug combination has also been shown to have anti-viral characteristics.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Paratek receives orphan drug status for Nuzyra to treat NTM lung disease

The FDA granted Paratek Pharmaceuticals orphan drug designation for Nuzyra to treat infections caused by nontuberculous mycobacteria, the company announced this week. Nuzyra (omadacycline) — a once-daily, broad-spectrum antibiotic — is already FDA-approved for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The orphan drug designation, which...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Sorrento’s Covid-19 vaccine induces robust immune responses in studies

Sorrento Therapeutics has reported that the protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, induced robust neutralising B-cell immune responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and emerging variants, such as Beta and Delta, in preclinical studies. Last week, Sorrento entered an exclusive license agreement with Dyadic International to develop and market vaccines, treatments...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck receives FDA nod for Welireg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck's Welireg (belzutifan), the first treatment for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease, a genetic condition putting patients at risk of developing several cancers and other types of tumors. "For VHL patients, the long-held hope and belief that this battle can be won is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy