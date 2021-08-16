9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of MIS-C Resulting from COVID-19
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease.
