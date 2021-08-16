Stratabound and California Gold Announce Completion of Arrangement
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound") and California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE: CGM) ("California Gold") are pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Stratabound has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold (the "California Gold Shares"). As a result of the Arrangement, California Gold has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Stratabound.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0