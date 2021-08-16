9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. -Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND- -EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children- -Translational evidence reported previously...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0