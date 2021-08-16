9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces that its partner Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The PROTECT Study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that to date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the observed safety profile to date. Based on the results from the interim analysis, Travere plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in the first half of 2022 and also plans to submit an application for conditional marketing authorization in Europe.