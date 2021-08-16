FansUnite to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.
