XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Day and Snn Network Summer Virtual Event
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB: XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, David Kivitz will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on August 18th and virtually at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place on Thursday, August 19th, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0