XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Day and Snn Network Summer Virtual Event

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a subsequent advance of USD $100,000 from Riverfort Global Capital Ltd. on behalf of Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. (the "Lender") on the previously announced amended secured loan facility (see news release on June 30, 2021). The proceeds of this advance will supplement existing cash resources to fulfill a subsequent USD $250,000 tranche of the Salamander Mining International Ltd. loan and option agreement (see news release on June 17, 2021). Salamander is using the funds to build and ship a gold treatment plant to Zimbabwe which is expected to be operational in October. Under the agreement with Salamander, Lions Bay will be entitled to 25 per cent of the cash flow from this project.