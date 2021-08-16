Cancel
Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today announced that they have entered into an amendment to the definitive merger agreement (as amended, the "Merger Agreement") between the two companies. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equity Commonwealth revised its offer to pay a total value of $19.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders and based on EQC's closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021. Total consideration for the transaction is $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt, and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth's 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth's outstanding line of credit and term loan.

