Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("Starwood"), an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today submitted an enhanced all-cash, fully financed, fully actionable proposal to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth") for $19.93 per Monmouth share reduced by the termination fee owed to Equity Commonwealth ("EQC") of $72 million or $0.73 per share. Starwood's enhanced proposal would provide net consideration of $19.20 per share to Monmouth shareholders after payment of the EQC termination fee, which was increased by $10 million by the Monmouth Board on August 16, 2021. Starwood's proposal offers Monmouth shareholders a premium to EQC's revised offer with 100% cash-certain value (versus EQC's offer, where approximately 35% of the aggregate consideration would be paid out in cash1), and does not subject Monmouth shareholders to the uncertain and unsubstantiated future value creation from the EQC transaction, which is already worth less to shareholders given the decline in EQC shares since its revised proposal was announced.