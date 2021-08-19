Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Box (BOX) Stockholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX), with an ownership stake of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Box stockholders which, among other things, responds to various misleading statements and mischaracterizations made by Box in its recent investor presentation.