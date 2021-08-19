Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Box (BOX) Stockholders

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX), with an ownership stake of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Box stockholders which, among other things, responds to various misleading statements and mischaracterizations made by Box in its recent investor presentation.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starboard Value#Kkr#Ipo#Stockholders#Open Letter#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Nortonlifelock Inc#Marvell Technology#Chair#Ipo#Kkr#The Preferred Financing#The Board Of Directors#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Berkshire Hathaway, The Trade Desk, CEVA

The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) second-quarter revenue doubled, but shares fell. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) second quarter featured share buybacks (again). In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser analyzes those stories and ponders the likelihood of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) still being a stand-alone company in 10 years. To catch...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For American Tower

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 UPWORK, INC For: Aug 18 Filed by: McCombs Jeff

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $5,839,322.06 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $5,839,322.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Starboard Issues Statement in Response to Recent Materials Published by Box (BOX)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX), with an ownership stake of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today provided the following statement in response to recent materials published by Box.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (KAVL) Completes 1:12 Reverse Stock Split to Uplist to NASDAQ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, has implemented a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in support of its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Board Approves $5 Billion Buyback Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Oct. 14, 2015. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company's final SCB by August 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) ("Vector"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today convened and then adjourned the Special Meeting of Stockholders intended to approve two shareholder proposals: (1) a proposal to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock ("Authorized Shares Proposal"); and (2) a number of governance enhancements to increase stockholder rights (the "Governance Proposals"). The Special Meeting was adjourned to September 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.
Businessmartechseries.com

IZEA Awarded Fortune 10 Customer Expansion

Company Celebrates 5 Years Working Together with Retailer. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a new contract from an existing Fortune 10 customer. The contract marks the second award to IZEA in 2021. IZEA first began working with the retailer in 2017, and has been awarded multiple new contracts every year since becoming an approved vendor.
StocksValueWalk

The Fight Between Starboard Value & Box Intensifies

What’s New In Activism: Starboard Value & Box Fight Intensifies. Starboard Value and Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have shared dueling interpretations of the company's performance as their proxy contest intensifies. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net return of 44.8% for...
Businessphocuswire.com

RateGain plans IPO, more acquisitions in the cards

Hotel technology provider RateGain has filed documents with Indian regulators for its forthcoming initial public offering. The company is hoping to raise $54 million via a fresh issue of shares, while equity shares from existing investor Wagner Limited, an affiliate of private equity firm TA Associates, and the company’s founders are also being sold.
Businessbizjournals

Instacart COO joins the board of directors at marketing software company AppLovin

Instacart Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma has joined the board of directors of marketing software company AppLovin Corporation. Sharma currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Instacart, where she oversees product, marketing and operations for the company, including the Instacart App, Instacart Logistics and Instacart Enterprise. Adam Foroughi, co-founder and...
BusinessNew York Post

Bill Ackman calls it quits on his giant SPAC days after shareholder lawsuit

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s throwing in the towel on his giant blank-check company — just days after he was slapped with a shareholder lawsuit that claims it was set up illegally. In a Thursday letter to shareholders of his $4 billion special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC called Pershing...
ScienceStreetInsider.com

City Office REIT (CIO) Sells Life Science Portfolio for $576M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate net proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, of approximately $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy