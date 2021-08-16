Avadel Pharma (AVDL) Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in Adults with Narcolepsy in SLEEP
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today the publication of data from its pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial of FT218 in SLEEP, the journal of the Sleep Research Society. The paper, titled "Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate (FT218) Demonstrated Improvement of Symptoms in a Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trial in Patients With Narcolepsy," can be accessed at https://academic.oup.com/sleep/advance-article/doi/10.1093/sleep/zsab200/6343406?searchresult=1.
