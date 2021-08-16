Cancel
Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.16), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. For earnings...

www.streetinsider.com

