Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.