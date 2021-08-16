T-Mobile Investigating Claims Of Massive Data Breach Affecting 100 Million Users
Mobile telecommunication company T-Mobile US, Inc. is investigating an online forum post that claims to be selling personal data related to more than 100 million people. The compromised data includes details such as Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique identifier numbers, and driver license information, according to U.S based digital media outlet Vice who first reported the news on Sunday.www.techworm.net
