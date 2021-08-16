Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

T-Mobile Investigating Claims Of Massive Data Breach Affecting 100 Million Users

By Kavvitaa S Iyer
techworm.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile telecommunication company T-Mobile US, Inc. is investigating an online forum post that claims to be selling personal data related to more than 100 million people. The compromised data includes details such as Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique identifier numbers, and driver license information, according to U.S based digital media outlet Vice who first reported the news on Sunday.

www.techworm.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Personal Data#Social Security#Digital Media#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
TechnologyUbergizmo

T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Offers Free Identity Theft Protection

The other day, it was reported that T-Mobile’s database of customer information might have been hacked, in which it was estimated that 100 million people might have been affected. This was according to a database that was being sold online by the hacker in which they were asking for about $270,000 for the entire database.
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
Lawwashingtonnewsday.com

T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit after a data breach exposed millions of Social Security numbers.

T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit after a data breach exposed millions of Social Security numbers. A cyberattack on T-Mobile revealed the personal information of at least 47 million current, former, and potential users, including social security numbers. A class action lawsuit has been filed by those affected, demanding that T-Mobil stop storing “personal identifying information on a cloud-based database.”
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

AT&T denies data breach after hacker auctions 70 million user database

AT&T says that they did not suffer a data breach after a well-known threat actor claimed to be selling a database containing the personal information of 70 million customers. The threat actor, known as ShinyHunters, began selling this database yesterday on a hacking forum with a starting price of $200,000 and incremental offers of $30,000. The hacker states that they are willing to sell it immediately for $1 million.
Cell PhonesBank Info Security

T-Mobile's Revised Breach Tally: 14 Million Customers

T-Mobile USA says the massive data breach that it suffered is worse than first reported, and that the count of prepaid and postpaid customers whose information was stolen has risen to 14 million. Meanwhile, its count of 40 million credit applications from former customers and prospects having been stolen was revised slightly upward.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

T-Mobile’s Data Breach Is Real And Worse Than You Imagined

Earlier this week, T-Mobile confirmed news and reports that the company had been hacked and experienced a wide customer data breach. And while the company’s findings show not all 100+ million customers are affected, it’s still bad news, and the details are going from bad to worse. After confirming over...
Technologykfgo.com

T-Mobile says hackers accessed data of another 5.3 million subscribers

(Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday hackers had accessed personal data of another 5.3 million wireless customers, widening the extent of a breach that has affected millions of current, former and prospective customers. The data includes address, date of birth and phone numbers of customers, the company said, adding...
Cell Phonesmichigan.gov

AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alert Following T-Mobile Data Breach

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert that provides information on responding to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered a breach that affects more than 50 million U.S. customers. The impact on T-Mobile customers in Michigan is still being evaluated, but earlier...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

T-Mobile's epic data breach is only sounding worse and worse

This story was originally published on Aug 16, 2021 and last updated on Aug 20, 2021. It seems like we can't go a week without hearing about another massive security breach at a mega-corporation. This week's shocker comes courtesy of T-Mobile, at least according to one self-reported hacker claiming to sell the company's customer data. T-Mobile says it's "investigating" the possible theft of data from over 100 million people. If true, it would be the fourth notable data breach from T-Mobile in the last four years.
Technologykiss951.com

T-Mobile Confirms Customer Data Was Hacked

T-Mobile is finally – officially – confirming millions of their customers’ personal information was exposed this week in a security breach. As you may have heard earlier this week, the telecommunications company was hacked, but they’ve been quiet about the details. Now they’re calling the cyberattack highly sophisticated. As reported...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

T-Mobile says 5.3M more customers affected by breach, IMEI data stolen

T-Mobile has confirmed that a massive data breach affecting both current and former customers is now worse than it originally reported. The carrier on Friday confirmed that leaked information for 7.8 million current postpaid customers also included phone numbers and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, which are unique identifiers assigned to every mobile device. T-Mobile has been investigating the data breach and sharing more details as they come to light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy