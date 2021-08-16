Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (08/16/21): Nike VR Pro blades

Nintendo has released a demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. Microgame Mayhem Comes to the Nintendo Switch System. Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames—lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun—solo or with a friend! When his latest harebrained business scheme goes awry, Wario must use his signature style (and smell) to fix it. How? By playing a twisted collection microgames of course! From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup.