Tallahassee, FL

DOH Leon Provides Week 33 Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

By Pamela Saulsby
floridahealth.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOH Leon Provides Week 33 Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts. DOH Leon Provides Week 33 Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts. TALLAHASSEE, FL --- The Department of Health in Leon County (DOH Leon) in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Leon County government, Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force, Florida A & M University, Florida State University and other key partners, continues its mission to get all eligible Leon County residents vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible. All of this as we continue unprecedented work to limit the spread of the virus and protect public health and safety.

