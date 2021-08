Anime-Style Star Wars: Visions Reveals Voice Cast and a New Trailer. Star Wars fans have long dreamed of their favorite franchise getting a Japanese animation-style makeover. After all, George Lucas drew inspiration from samurai films when he first imagined Jedi knights. Now, fans get their wish. Next month, an epic anthology called Star Wars: Visions will debut on Disney+. Unlike its usual policy, Disney will debut all nine shorts on the same day, Sept. 22. This means that fans can binge-watch the whole series as soon as it lands on the streaming platform. And now, the producers have released the long-awaited trailer for the series. It features the anime version of Boba Fett and plenty of the action that we’ll see in September.