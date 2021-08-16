JOK shines in Browns’ debut, team awaits results on Wilson
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mack Wilson’s shoulder injury could push Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the starting lineup sooner than expected. The team was awaiting MRI results on Wilson, a projected starter on Cleveland’s revamped defense after he injured his shoulder early in Saturday night’s 23-13 exhibition win at Jacksonville. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided little information Sunday on Wilson’s […]www.leadertimes.com
Comments / 0