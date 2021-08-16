New guide for AI use in healthcare published in South Korea
A global guide of questions about the usage of artificial intelligence in healthcare has been launched in South Korea. Three organisations collaborated in developing the guide titled "Using AI to Support Healthcare Decisions: A Guide for Society". They are the Korea Policy Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology; the Lloyd’s Register Foundation Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk at the National University of Singapore; and the UK-based science communication non-profit Sense about Science.www.healthcareitnews.com
Comments / 0