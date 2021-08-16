New guide for AI use in healthcare published in South Korea

Since technology has started disrupting the healthcare sector, innovations are included to follow a patient-driven approach. Recently, AI chatbots have been the new hue in the market and have caught the attention of health experts. As a vital part of healthcare IT solutions, AI chatbots work faster and more effectively to resolve patients' queries than traditional calling systems. In this article, we have presented all the benefits of including AI chatbots in the healthcare system. So, without further ado, let's begin!