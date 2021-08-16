Thousands try to flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
In the capital, a tense calm set in, with most people hiding in their homes as the Taliban deployed fighters at major intersections. KABUL, Afghanistan — Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.rockydailynews.com
