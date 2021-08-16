Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Why we missed hugs

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago

Rose Gagnon could not hug her grandchildren for several months.

Not being able to see and touch her loved ones every day because of COVID-19’s social distancing protocols was taking a toll on the mental health of the 85-year-old. Like many, she was feeling lonely and yearning for an emotional connection that had been hampered by the inability to embrace those most important to her.

That’s when Gagnon’s granddaughter Carly Marinaro devised an innovative solution in the form of a “hug time” device. Inside a frame made of PVC piping, Marinaro fashioned a see-through plastic barrier with two arm attachments, so that grandmother and granddaughter could share a hug while minimizing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Like Gagnon, many Americans have missed the warmth of an embrace, the intimacy of a kiss or the calming feeling of holding someone’s hand. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its advice to stay 6 feet apart from others back in March 2020, that suddenly made affectionate touch a scarcity.

As a social scientist, I have been studying the communication of affection for over two decades. Affectionate communication comes in many forms, and not all of them have been curtailed by the pandemic. Even with social distancing, people can still say “I love you.” They can also share affectionate text messages and social media posts – and thanks to platforms such as Zoom and Skype, they can see each other’s faces and hear each other’s voices. The one experience it has not been able to facilitate, however, is touch. Individuals cannot hug their grandchildren, kiss their friends, or hold the hand of a dying loved one via Microsoft Teams or Google Hangout.

What people have suffered during the pandemic is “touch hunger,” a colloquial term for what social scientists call “affection deprivation”, a state in which individuals want or need more affection than they receive. And here’s why that matters.

Touch hunger impairs well-being

Similar to regular hunger, touch hunger serves as an alert that something important is missing – in this case, the sense of security, intimacy, and care that comes with tactile contact. As people have taken pains to socially distance, many have discovered the sense of deprivation that can accompany the lack of affectionate touch.

Touch hunger is essential to well-being throughout our life span. Psychologist Ruth Feldman has demonstrated that touch is instrumental for healthy physical and cognitive development beginning in infancy. During adulthood, affectionate touch contributes to both psychological health and the body’s ability to manage stress and reduce inflammation.

And among the elderly, affectionate touch can enhance calmness and responsiveness for those suffering from dementia. Touch is so powerful, in fact, that even imagining touch can reduce stress and pain, according to psychologists Brittany Jakubiak and Brooke Feeney.

When people feel deprived of touch, therefore, it is understandable that their well-being can suffer. Even in normal times, touch hunger is associated with greater stress, anxiety and loneliness; lower-quality sleep; and reduced satisfaction and closeness in romantic relationships. Add to that the restrictions on touch introduced by COVID-19 and it makes sense why so many are suffering. In fact, research has demonstrated that the benefits of affectionate interaction – including touch – are heightened during experiences of distress.

Biological psychologist Karen Grewen and her colleagues have shown that hugging a romantic partner reduces the extent to which stressful situations elevate blood pressure and heart rate, whereas psychologist Sheldon Cohen and colleagues found that hugging protects the body against the stress of a viral exposure.

Responding to a lack of affectionate touch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ84I_0bSwKY9O00
For those missing human touch, sharing affection with pets can help. Oleksandr Rupeta/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Not everyone needs the same amount of affectionate touch, of course, any more than everyone needs the same amount of food or sleep. Like many characteristics, the need for touch varies from person to person, according to communication scholars Laura Guerrero and Peter Andersen. Some people are even what Andersen calls “touch avoidant,” meaning they often find interpersonal touch stressful instead of pleasurable.

Receiving touch can be uncomfortable for those with physical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, or mental health conditions such as autism spectrum disorder. People who have been traumatized or sexually abused may also find touch to be triggering.

It is also worth noting that not all forms of touch are equally beneficial. Some perfunctory touches, such as a handshake, may be largely benign, whereas aggressive or abusive touch often precipitates long-term health detriments.

[Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

For those who are missing touch, however, research suggests some substitutes. Sharing affection with a pet has stress-alleviating benefits. Self-massage, such as of the hands or neck, can have calming and pain-reducing effects. Even hugging a pillow reduces the brain’s experience of stress. These are all imperfect substitutes, to be sure, but until COVID-19 is a memory, they may be useful for those suffering from touch hunger.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Physical Health#Americans#Skype#Google Hangout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Obsessive Love Disorder

A desire to protect and care for someone you love is natural, but what happens when your feelings become an obsession?. Loving someone generally means you want the best for them. You want them to be happy and successful, and to live a joyful existence. With obsessive love disorder, the...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Narcissist's Antagonistic Attachment Style

Securely attached people have mutually supportive relationships. Narcissists have an antagonistic attachment style based on predation, competition, and parasitism. The narcissist's antagonism in relationships traumatizes individuals, families, and larger social groups. Humans are a highly social, collaborative species with intricately complex interdependency. We raise children together, work together, learn together,...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Couples and Attachment Differences

Couples don't need identical attachment styles to function successfully in a relationship, but knowing how it impacts the relationship can help. Even with two securely attached people, the need for communication and problem-solving is crucial for a healthy relationship. Differing attachment styles may require extra intention and effort to work...
Family RelationshipsHelloGiggles

How to Know if You Grew Up With Narcissist Parents, According to Psychologists

As much as you may love them, parents can drive you crazy. Some can struggle to respect boundaries, be a little tactless when speaking to you, and still might give you unsolicited advice about your career, finances, or love life. But if your parents seem to take satisfaction in cutting you down, refusing to take accountability for the hurt they cause, or being resentful of your independence, you might not have an overprotective helicopter parent on your hands, but rather, a narcissistic parent.
HealthThrive Global

Why We Need Rest to Recover and Grow

Earlier in the summer, we were all hopeful that the pandemic would recede into the background and we would be able to return to some semblance of normal life. Yet, as the COVID-19 Delta variant puts the focus back on prevention, we too are reminded not to lose sight of the need for a continued focus on health and well-being.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Personality Type Has The Happiest Marriage

This personality type is more confident in dealing with the inevitable conflicts that marriage throws up. Extraverts have happier marriages, research finds. Extraverts tend to have fewer marital problems as newlyweds and are more satisfied with their marriages over time. The reason may be that extraverts are more confident in...
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects Intimate Couples

Intimate couples can’t meet all their partner’s needs, so they have to rely on support from extended social networks. Intimate relationships without friends in common or acceptance from in-laws are far more likely to fail. East Asian collectivistic cultures come with built-in social networks that are often lacking in Western...
FitnessPsyPost

Study reveals new details about how muscularity influences social perceptions of women

How muscular a woman looks influences perceptions of her lifestyle and personality, according to new research published in The Journal of Social Psychology. The study provides evidence that women with heavily muscled physiques tend to be perceived as having more stereotypically masculine personality traits and men in particular expect them to have less positive life outcomes.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

How I Treat Myself Is Key To Putting An End To Body Image Anxiety

Refinery29 is proud to partner with Aerie, a brand dedicated to celebrating real voices and real bodies. Here, plus-size model and Henning founder Lauren Chan pens a heartfelt personal essay about what it was like to experience body image anxiety during the pandemic, and the lessons she took away from it.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy