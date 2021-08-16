Cancel
Beyond the Furrows: Santa Barbara County's all-hands approach to vaccinating farmworkers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Van Do-Reynoso says she knows vaccinating everyone possible is important to ending the pandemic. But as Santa Barbara County's public health director, she knows not everyone in the county has equal access to the vaccines, and some are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. This includes the county's Latinx population,...

Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

Cumberland County experiences increase in COVID-19 cases, health director says

Cumberland County has seen a major increase of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County have increased 10% since June, county health officials said this week. “All of our metrics were moving in the right direction, our cases were declining, our hospitalizations were declining, we had fewer deaths on the screen,” Health Director Jennifer Green said Tuesday at the Board of Health meeting. “We are in a different spot than we were."
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officer strongly urging businesses to re-instate indoor mask policies

Businesses urged to have employees and patrons wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. –As cases of COVID-19 increase significantly and the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold locally, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department strongly recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears a mask indoors in public places. They believe that this will further limit spread of the Delta variant in the community.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Invasive, virus-carrying mosquito comes to county

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division has detected the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito in Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village since September 2020. Aedes aegypti is not native to Ventura County. It is a small, aggressive day-biting mosquito that is widespread in many California communities. The mosquito is capable...
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

Ventura County Public Health Issues New Health Order Requiring Masking Indoors

Downloads: Press Release (English | Español) | Health Order (English | Español) | Flyer (English & Spanish) Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health has issued a new health order requiring all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions. This order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021. Businesses and other public entities have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 to comply. The order will be in effect until 11:59 pm on September 19, 2021, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by the Health Officer. “As of today, we reached a rate of 28 cases per 100,000, a 40% increase. I hope that this order will increase mask usage in Ventura County. I expect that this will have a beneficial effect on the increase in COVID-19 infections we are seeing,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.
San Luis Obispo County, CAkcbx.org

"We’re dealing with a different pandemic at this moment in time,” officials say of Delta variant

County Public Health Officer Doctor Penny Borenstein urged residents in San Luis Obispo County to wear masks indoors at a COVID-19 briefing Aug. 18. “At the end of the day, I’m powerless. I can issue mandates. I can try to work with our staff to make vaccines available, but it really is each individual looking into their heart and their soul and saying this isn’t a war among ourselves. It is a war with the virus,” Borenstein said.
Santa Barbara County, CApacbiztimes.com

Two cannabis growers in Santa Barbara County to pay environmental fines

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has settled cases against two cannabis growers for violating environmental laws. Both settlements were announced Aug. 17. The first was with 805 Agricultural Holdings, which will pay $40,000 in civil penalties to a variety of state and county agencies. The fines settle a complaint that the grower “unlawfully altered a streambed by removing vegetation from a stream, grading a road within a stream, and constructing hoop houses within a stream,” according to a statement from District Attorney Joyce Dudley. 805 Agricultural Holdings also polluted a stream with diesel fuel, pesticides, rodent poisons, fertilizers, plastic irrigation pipes and hoop houses, Dudley’s statement said.

