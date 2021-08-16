Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Fundus autofluorescence and optical coherence tomography biomarkers associated with the progression of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration

By Patricia T. A. Bui
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo investigate the impact of qualitatively graded and deep learning quantified imaging biomarkers on growth of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Methods. This prospective study included 1062 visits of 181 eyes of 100 patients with GA. Spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and fundus autofluorescence (FAF) images were...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veerappan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrophy#Coherence#Biomarkers#Ga#Faf#Linear#Hrf#Sdd#Sun M#Investig Ophthalmol#Sayegh Rg#Feuer Wj#Holz Fg#Fabianska M#Ach T#Balaratnasingam C#Folgar Fa#Fan W#Borrelli E#Ip M Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Next-generation anti-VEGF agents for diabetic macular oedema

The treatment and outcomes of diabetic macular oedema (DMO) have improved with the introduction of intravitreal injections. However, real-world data reveal that the burden of DMO treatment causes large gaps in outcomes between randomized clinical trials and daily clinical practice. Long-lasting intravitreal drugs and devices for DMO might reduce this disparity by achieving optimal treatment due to more feasible injection regimens. In this manuscript, we cover pharmacodynamics, preliminary results from clinical trials, and safety behavior about brolucizumab, faricimab, conbercept, KSI-301, and port-delivery system WR42221. These treatments might present the first step to control the global epidemic of diabetic eye disease in real life.
ScienceNature.com

Analyses of biomarker traits in diverse UK biobank participants identify associations missed by European-centric analysis strategies

Despite the dramatic underrepresentation of non-European populations in human genetics studies, researchers continue to exclude participants of non-European ancestry, as well as variants rare in European populations, even when these data are available. This practice perpetuates existing research disparities and can lead to important and large effect size associations being missed. Here, we conducted genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of 31 serum and urine biomarker quantitative traits in African (n = 9354), East Asian (n = 2559), and South Asian (n = 9823) ancestry UK Biobank (UKBB) participants. We adjusted for all known GWAS catalog variants for each trait, as well as novel signals identified in a recent European ancestry-focused analysis of UKBB participants. We identify 7 novel signals in African ancestry and 2 novel signals in South Asian ancestry participants (p < 1.61E−10). Many of these signals are highly plausible, including a cis pQTL for the gene encoding gamma-glutamyl transferase and PIEZO1 and G6PD variants with impacts on HbA1c through likely erythrocytic mechanisms. This work illustrates the importance of using the genetic data we already have in diverse populations, with novel discoveries possible in even modest sample sizes.
ScienceNature.com

Photoreceptor outer segment layer contributes to optical coherence tomography signal attenuation beneath neurosensory detachments

To establish the factors responsible for attenuation of the optical coherence tomography (OCT) signal beneath the neurosensory detachment (NSD). We retrospectively reviewed 33 eyes with acute central serous chorioretinopathy. The thickness of the neurosensory retina, the thickness of the photoreceptor outer segment (PROS) layer, the height of the NSD, and the reflectivity of the underlying retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) were measured at selected points of B-scans exported from 6 × 6 mm OCT angiography protocols. The intensity of the flow signal was measured at the corresponding regions of the choriocapillaris slab. The correlation between the parameters of the NSD and both the reflectivity of underlying RPE and the intensity of the flow signal in the choriocapillaris was calculated.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Treatment of Sorsby fundus dystrophy with anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha medication

Tissue inhibitor of matrix metalloproteinase (TIMP)-3 has many functions, including preventing the constituent formation of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) in tissue. Sorsby macular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for TIMP-3, suggesting a potential treatment. Methods. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination with multimodal imaging to include optical coherence...
ScienceNature.com

Microtubule associated protein 4 (MAP4) phosphorylation reduces cardiac microvascular density through NLRP3-related pyroptosis

Phosphorylation of MAP4 (p-MAP4) causes cardiac remodeling, with the cardiac microvascular endothelium being considered a vital mediator of this process. In the current study, we investigated the mechanism underlying p-MAP4 influences on cardiac microvascular density. We firstly confirmed elevated MAP4 phosphorylation in the myocardium of MAP4 knock-in (KI) mice. When compared with the corresponding control group, we detected the decreased expression of CD31, CD34, VEGFA, VEGFR2, ANG2, and TIE2 in the myocardium of MAP4 KI mice, accompanied by a reduced plasma concentration of VEGF. Moreover, we observed apoptosis and mitochondrial disruption in the cardiac microvascular endothelium of MAP4 KI animals. Consistently, we noted a decreased cardiac microvascular density, measured by CD31 and lectin staining, in MAP4 KI mice. To explore the underlying mechanism, we targeted the NLRP3-related pyroptosis and found increased expression of the corresponding proteins, including NLRP3, ASC, mature IL-1β, IL-18, and GSDMD-N in the myocardium of MAP4 KI mice. Furthermore, we utilized a MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus to mimic cellular p-MAP4. After incubating HUVECs with MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus, the angiogenic ability was inhibited, and NLRP3-related pyroptosis were significantly activated. Moreover, both cytotoxicity and PI signal were upregulated by the MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus. Finally, NLRP3 inflammasome blockage alleviated the inhibited angiogenic ability induced by MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus. These results demonstrated that p-MAP4 reduced cardiac microvascular density by activating NLRP3-related pyroptosis in both young and aged mice. We thus managed to provide clues explaining MAP4 phosphorylation-induced cardiac remodeling and enriched current knowledge regarding the role of MAP4.
ScienceNature.com

Microbiota from young mice counteracts selective age-associated behavioral deficits

The gut microbiota is increasingly recognized as an important regulator of host immunity and brain health. The aging process yields dramatic alterations in the microbiota, which is linked to poorer health and frailty in elderly populations. However, there is limited evidence for a mechanistic role of the gut microbiota in brain health and neuroimmunity during aging processes. Therefore, we conducted fecal microbiota transplantation from either young (3–4 months) or old (19–20 months) donor mice into aged recipient mice (19–20 months). Transplant of a microbiota from young donors reversed aging-associated differences in peripheral and brain immunity, as well as the hippocampal metabolome and transcriptome of aging recipient mice. Finally, the young donor-derived microbiota attenuated selective age-associated impairments in cognitive behavior when transplanted into an aged host. Our results reveal that the microbiome may be a suitable therapeutic target to promote healthy aging.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Intraocular pressure decreases in eyes with glaucoma-related diagnoses after conversion to aflibercept for treatment-resistant age-related macular degeneration

To understand intraocular pressure (IOP) response after switching from intravitreal bevacizumab (IVB) and/or ranibizumab (IVR) to intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) for treatment-resistant neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in patients with and without coexisting glaucoma-related diagnoses. Methods. Retrospective, cross-sectional comparative case series of 62 eyes of 58 patients treated with intravitreal injection...
ScienceNature.com

Sustained intracellular calcium rise mediates neuronal mitophagy in models of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

Mitochondrial dysfunction and mitophagy are often hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases such as autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA) caused by mutations in the key mitochondrial dynamics protein optic atrophy 1 (Opa1). However, the second messengers linking mitochondrial dysfunction to initiation of mitophagy remain poorly characterized. Here, we show in mammalian and nematode neurons that Opa1 mutations trigger Ca2+-dependent mitophagy. Deletion or expression of mutated Opa1 in mouse retinal ganglion cells and Caenorhabditis elegans motor neurons lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, increased cytosolic Ca2+ levels, and decreased axonal mitochondrial density. Chelation of Ca2+ restores mitochondrial density in neuronal processes, neuronal function, and viability. Mechanistically, sustained Ca2+ levels activate calcineurin and AMPK, placed in the same genetic pathway regulating axonal mitochondrial density. Our data reveal that mitophagy in ADOA depends on Ca2+-calcineurin-AMPK signaling cascade.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osteopontin accumulates in basal deposits of human eyes with age-related macular degeneration and may serve as a biomarker of aging

A common clinical phenotype of several neurodegenerative and systemic disorders including Alzheimer’s disease and atherosclerosis is the abnormal accumulation of extracellular material, which interferes with routine cellular functions. Similarly, patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among the aged population, present with extracellular lipid- and protein-filled basal deposits in the back of the eye. While the exact mechanism of growth and formation of these deposits is poorly understood, much has been learned from investigating their composition, providing critical insights into AMD pathogenesis, prevention, and therapeutics. We identified human osteopontin (OPN), a phosphoprotein expressed in a variety of tissues in the body, as a newly discovered component of basal deposits in AMD patients, with a distinctive punctate staining pattern. OPN expression within these lesions, which are associated with AMD disease progression, were found to co-localize with abnormal calcium deposition. Additionally, OPN puncta colocalized with an AMD risk-associated complement pathway protein, but not with apolipoprotein E or vitronectin, two other well-established basal deposit components. Mechanistically, we found that retinal pigment epithelial cells, cells vulnerable in AMD, will secrete OPN into the extracellular space, under oxidative stress conditions, supporting OPN biosynthesis locally within the outer retina. Finally, we report that OPN levels in plasma of aged (non-AMD) human donors were significantly higher than levels in young (non-AMD) donors, but were not significantly different from donors with the different clinical subtypes of AMD. Collectively, our study defines the expression pattern of OPN in the posterior pole as a function of disease, and its local expression as a potential histopathologic biomarker of AMD.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Choroidal hypertransmission defects on en face OCT imaging predict geographic atrophy in patients

Philip Rosenfeld, MD, PhD, presents results from a natural history study of patients that results in recognition of hypertransmission defects on en face OCT. The detection of choroidal hypertransmission defects on en face optical coherence tomography (OCT) images that measure 250 μm or larger were associated with the presence of nascent geographic atrophy (GA) and serve as a useful biomarker for the future formation of frank GA, according to Philip Rosenfeld, MD, PhD, is professor of ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
ScienceNature.com

Assessment of macular function in patients with non-vascularized pigment epithelial detachment

Non-vascularized pigment epithelial detachments (PED) are usually associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In this study, we aimed to investigate the correlation between visual function and morphologic parameters. Seventeen eyes of eleven patients with non-vascularized AMD were enrolled. In addition to conventional optical coherence tomography (OCT), polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography (PS-OCT) measurements were performed by evaluating the regularity of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) entropy within the PED area. Retinal sensitivity was measured with MP-3 microperimetry, and retinal sensitivities within (RSin) and outside (RSout) the PED area were calculated. The relationship between OCT parameters and visual function was analyzed. As a result, there was a significant difference between the RSin and RSout (p < 0.001, Wilcoxon signed rank test). Moreover, RSin was significantly related to logMAR VA (p = 0.033, linear mixed model). The regularity of RPE entropy was significantly related to visual acuity and RSin (p = 0.00038, p = 0.031, linear mixed model), although neither the height nor area of PED correlated with visual function. Our results suggest that retinal sensitivity is significantly deteriorated within the PED area and RPE entropy measured with PS-OCT was closely related to visual function in eyes with non-vascularized PED.
ScienceBioMed Central

Multi-omics of the esophageal microenvironment identifies signatures associated with progression of Barrett’s esophagus

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 133 (2021) Cite this article. The enrichment of Gram-negative bacteria of oral origin in the esophageal microbiome has been associated with the development of metaplasia. However, to date, no study has comprehensively assessed the relationships between the esophageal microbiome and the host. Methods. Here,...
CancerNature.com

Longitudinal analyses of CLL in mice identify leukemia-related clonal changes including a Myc gain predicting poor outcome in patients

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a B-cell malignancy mainly occurring at an advanced age with no single major genetic driver. Transgenic expression of TCL1 in B cells leads after a long latency to a CLL-like disease in aged Eµ-TCL1 mice suggesting that TCL1 overexpression is not sufficient for full leukemic transformation. In search for secondary genetic events and to elucidate the clonal evolution of CLL, we performed whole exome and B-cell receptor sequencing of longitudinal leukemia samples of Eµ-TCL1 mice. We observed a B-cell receptor stereotypy, as described in patients, confirming that CLL is an antigen-driven disease. Deep sequencing showed that leukemia in Eµ-TCL1 mice is mostly monoclonal. Rare oligoclonality was associated with inability of tumors to develop disease upon adoptive transfer in mice. In addition, we identified clonal changes and a sequential acquisition of mutations with known relevance in CLL, which highlights the genetic similarities and therefore, suitability of the Eµ-TCL1 mouse model for progressive CLL. Among them, a recurrent gain of chromosome 15, where Myc is located, was identified in almost all tumors in Eµ-TCL1 mice. Interestingly, amplification of 8q24, the chromosomal region containing MYC in humans, was associated with worse outcome of patients with CLL.
ScienceNature.com

Basic-science observations explain how outer retinal hyperreflective foci predict drusen regression and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration

Most evidence points to HRF above d-PEDs as RPE migrating above the RPE monolayer into the neural retina [7,8,9]. RPE cells that lose contact with the RPE monolayer undergo a phenotypic change, termed an EMT [10]. EMT results in RPE proliferation and increased fibrotic capacity [10, 11], accompanied by a decline in photoreceptor-supporting functions [12]. The extreme clinical example of RPE EMT is proliferative vitreoretinopathy, where RPE released from the monolayer undergoes massive proliferation and fibrosis [11], but more subtle RPE EMT has been demonstrated in AMD as well [10, 13]. Mild RPE EMT may lead to photoreceptor loss and an inability to fill-in gaps in the RPE monolayer after EMT-RPE migrates into the neural retina, thereby triggering GA [10].
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
DiabetesNature.com

The correlation between serum inflammatory, antioxidant, glucose handling biomarkers, and Dietary Antioxidant Index (DAI) and the role of DAI in obesity/overweight causation: population-based case–control study

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is a multifactorial disease, and about 40% of world adults are overweight, and about 20% are obese. Diet is one of the most important factors in the causality of obesity. The interactions between the diet and gut microbiota or chronic inflammation pathways highlight the importance of its various aspects in the incidence and prevalence of obesity. At the same time, diet is a combination of several antioxidants that are needed together for the body’s antioxidant system. The Dietary Antioxidant Index (DAI) is a valid nutritional tool, and its correlation has been studied concerning total antioxidant capacity and malondialdehyde. The study aimed to examine the relationship between the DAI and the odds of obesity. We hypothesized that a higher DAI score indicating a predominantly antioxidant diet has a protective effect against odds of obesity.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of intravitreal injection of siRNA against caspase-2 on retinal and optic nerve degeneration in air blast induced ocular trauma

Ocular repeated air blast injuries occur from low overpressure blast wave exposure, which are often repeated and in quick succession. We have shown that caspase-2 caused the death of retinal ganglion cells (RGC) after blunt ocular trauma. Here, we investigated if caspase-2 also mediates RGC apoptosis in a mouse model of air blast induced indirect traumatic optic neuropathy (b-ITON). C57BL/6 mice were exposed to repeated blasts of overpressure air (3 × 2 × 15 psi) and intravitreal injections of siRNA against caspase-2 (siCASP2) or against a control enhanced green fluorescent protein (siEGFP) at either 5 h after the first 2 × 15 psi (“post-blast”) or 48 h before the first blast exposure (“pre-blast”) and repeated every 7 days. RGC counts were unaffected by the b-ITON or intravitreal injections, despite increased degenerating ON axons, even in siCASP2 “post-blast” injection groups. Degenerating ON axons remained at sham levels after b-ITON and intravitreal siCASP2 “pre-blast” injections, but with less degenerating axons in siCASP2 compared to siEGFP-treated eyes. Intravitreal injections “post-blast” caused greater vitreous inflammation, potentiated by siCASP2, with less in “pre-blast” injected eyes, which was abrogated by siCASP2. We conclude that intravitreal injection timing after ocular trauma induced variable retinal and ON pathology, undermining our candidate neuroprotective therapy, siCASP2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy