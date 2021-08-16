150+ doctors sign letter asking Spring Branch ISD to require masks on its campuses

Monday marks the first day of the 2021-2022 school year in Spring Branch ISD , and it’s a special day for Hunters Creek Elementary where they have a brand new building.

Even so, many parents across the district tell KHOU 11 they are worried about COVID-19 and the ongoing debate about mask requirements.

Recently, more than 150 doctors signed a letter asking the school district and its board to mandate masks in all of its 47 schools. All of these doctors say they have children in Spring Branch.

The letter addresses the current rise of the Delta variant across greater Houston, with the doctors calling the spike quote "an immediate threat." Currently, masks are optional here despite the mask mandate put in place by Harris County last week.

The school district says it is abiding by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order , which bans mask rules statewide. While not enforcing masks, the district does, however, strongly recommend masking.

KHOU 11 recently spoke with Hunter Creek’s principal who told us: from the new building allowing for even more social distancing to respecting those who do choose to mask up, safety remains a top priority.

“So, it's just personal preference and what makes you feel safe and what makes you be comfortable with the people that are around you,” says principal Robye Snyder.

Other districts in the Houston area have other plans, however.

Aldine ISD also starts Monday, and it plans to follow the county’s mask requirement, a decision that many parents say they support.

Sunday night letter to Spring Branch ISD parents

Aug. 15, 2021

As Spring Branch ISD begins the new school year on Aug. 16, 2021, masks or face coverings remain optional for students, staff, and visitors, but are strongly recommended as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The governor of Texas issued Executive Order No. GA-38 prohibiting school districts from requiring masks. On Aug. 12, 2021, the Harris County Local Health Authority issued a separate order requiring masks be worn in public schools, in conflict with the governor’s order. Subsequently, Harris County filed a temporary restraining order challenging the governor’s authority to prohibit mandatory mask wearing in public schools. On Aug. 13, a Harris County district court granted the temporary restraining order, thereby restoring the authority of the Harris County Health Authority to issue its mask order.

However, an appeal of a similar temporary restraining order in another county is pending before the Texas Supreme Court. Spring Branch ISD is closely monitoring the outcome of the appeal as it will determine whose order we must follow – the governor’s or Harris County’s.

Until the court issues a ruling that clears up the conflict between the governor’s order and the orders by local health authorities, individuals may choose to wear a mask or face covering at any Spring Branch ISD campus, facility, and on buses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) are currently recommending universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

SBISD strongly recommends universal masking based on the most current CDC and AAP guidance. Staff, students, parents, and visitors will respect each individual’s personal choice in mask wearing.

All masks/face coverings shall be free of any images, words, and political slogans, with the exception of a SBISD school logo, district logo or college logo.

The district will continue to update our website and inform our families of any court rulings that change the district’s current reopening plan. At this time, the district will implement the current reopening plan and its COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which can be found on our website, www.springbranchisd.com

