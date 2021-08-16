Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Justice Coney Barrett won't block college vaccine mandate

legalnews.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett last Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Vaccinations#Ap#Indiana University#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 7th Circuit#The Legal News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Court upholds CDC eviction ban

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court Friday said a pause on evictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus can remain in place for now, setting up a battle before the nation's highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected...
Congress & CourtsWoodward News

Experts: Supreme Court could clarify McGirt ruling, won't overturn it

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s unlikely a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices would overturn their recent ruling that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain Native American reservations despite continued challenges and appeals to do so from state leaders, legal experts say. Overruling the July 2020 McGirt ruling would disrespect court...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Supreme Court's call on student free speech draws mixed views

Panelists at the American Bar Association’s 2021 Hybrid Annual Meeting had varying perspectives on the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in support of public school students’ free expression while off campus. They were part of the showcase program “Beyond the Schoolhouse Gate: Student Speech Rights After Mahoney School District v....
Congress & CourtsSlate

Don’t Be Fooled by Amy Coney Barrett’s Performance of Moderation

On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court issued two orders in COVID-related cases that together exemplify the conservative majority’s strategic use of the shadow docket—unsigned emergency orders issued outside of the court’s normal procedures and without oral argument—to drag the law rightward under the guise of moderation. First, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned away a constitutional challenge to Indiana University’s vaccine mandate without explanation, and without formally referring the case to the full court. Second, by a 6–3 vote, the justices blocked a portion of New York’s eviction moratorium as a violation of due process with only a single line of legal analysis.
Congress & CourtsKIVI-TV

Supreme Court won't block Indiana University vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block Indiana University's plan to require its students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, Associate Justice Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.
Collegesfoxwilmington.com

Justice Amy Barrett denies appeal from Indiana University students fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an appeal from students at Indiana University to block the school’s vaccine mandate. Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, denied the students request for an injunction against Indiana University’s vaccine mandate on her own without consulting other colleagues on the court and without hearing from the school.
CollegesSouth Bend Tribune

'People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere': Court sides with IU on mandate

Students who don't like Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine requirement can go elsewhere for their education. That was the message delivered by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a ruling issued Monday that will allow the public university's requirement that all students and employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester to stand.
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

DOJ: Federal law doesn’t prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON - Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Judge rules deportation law unconstitutional

LAS VEGAS -- In a court ruling with potentially broad implications for U.S. immigration cases, a federal judge in Nevada found that a criminal law that dates to 1929 and makes it a felony for a person who has been deported to return to the United States is unconstitutional. Reno-based...
Congress & CourtsCrain's New York Business

Eviction ban survives appeal, clearing way for Supreme Court

A U.S. appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the national ban on evictions, clearing the way for the case to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. A trio of judges denied a bid by the Alabama Association of Realtors to suspend an earlier court ruling that allowed the eviction moratorium to continue. The ruling comes one week after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected their plea to block the new eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as she voiced concerns over the legality of the policy. The ban was extended by the Biden administration until Oct. 3.
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: 12 more deaths, 2,721 new cases; Supreme Court justice won't block IU vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 bans on vaccine mandates — What states have them & which might soon

Nine states have enacted 11 laws with prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a July 29 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. In six of these states, the governor has already signed the bills. In three states, the bills have passed in the House of Representative and Senate, but are awaiting the governor's final approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy