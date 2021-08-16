Justice Coney Barrett won't block college vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett last Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.legalnews.com
