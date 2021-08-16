Rafters Eight Game Win Streak Ends, Split Series with Woodchucks
Wausau, WI – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (35-33) fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (43-25) by a score of 10-2 on an overcast Tuesday evening at Athletic Park. The Rafters eight-game winning streak came to an end. It was the longest of the season and featured two wins over the Kalamazoo Growlers, Green Bay Booyah, Battle Creek Bombers, and one win over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Woodchucks. Tonight, was the Rafters’ first loss in August.www.onfocus.news
