Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Rafters Eight Game Win Streak Ends, Split Series with Woodchucks

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWausau, WI – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (35-33) fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (43-25) by a score of 10-2 on an overcast Tuesday evening at Athletic Park. The Rafters eight-game winning streak came to an end. It was the longest of the season and featured two wins over the Kalamazoo Growlers, Green Bay Booyah, Battle Creek Bombers, and one win over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Woodchucks. Tonight, was the Rafters’ first loss in August.

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Webster, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Creek Bombers#Wisconsin Woodchucks#Cal Baptist#Swords#Chucks#Colorado School Of Mines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy