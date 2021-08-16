First Washtenaw County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative charges announced; conviction secured in Kalamazoo County
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit announced sexual assault charges against Lewis Junior Smith in two separate cases as a result of ongoing testing through the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), which was established to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits. The cases against Smith are the first to be charged through the Washtenaw County SAKI.legalnews.com
