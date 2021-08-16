Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Police: Homeowner shoots, but doesn't hit intruder; dog attacks suspect

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Just after midnight on Monday, police said they received a call for a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood just north of downtown. A homeowner shot one round, but did not strike the suspect.

The homeowner's dog got loose at the home in the 500 block of Marshall Street and bit the person in the ankle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the homeowner is not facing any charges at this time, but the suspect may be charged with attempted burglary.

No other injuries were reported.

