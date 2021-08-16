Cancel
A New Chapter in Pac-12 Wrestling

By Darius Levan, Pac-12 Correspondent
intermatwrestle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days into June, with the summer ahead of us, the Pac-12 Conference front office announced a set of policy changes that sent waves through the collegiate wrestling landscape. After over a decade of dwindling membership, the Pac-12 is now set to welcome new members to cement its place as a premier wrestling conference. The welcome change of tone from the conference front office sets the stage for the development of collegiate wrestling at the Division I level and beyond, across the American West; it marks a step towards securing the prosperity of the sport in-conference for the future. With the Pac-12 now a proactive proponent in wrestling, the conference may quickly find itself as a major player at negotiating tables in athletic departments across the country as well as on the competitive wrestling mat.

