Public Viewing, Funeral Details Set for MD Fire Captain

firefighternation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a funeral procession over the weekend, a public viewing for fallen Firefighter Battalion Chief Joshua Laird is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Mount Saint Mary’s University PNC Sports Complex, located at 16300 Old Emmitsburg Rd. in Emmitsburg, MD. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Held For Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird Tuesday

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird was laid to rest Tuesday following a funeral service at the PNC Sports Complex at Mount St. Mary’s University. Thousands of family, friends, colleagues and fellow first responders gathered to pay their respects and final goodbyes to Laird, who died in the line of duty battling a house fire Wednesday. “He was a really good person,” said Olivia Jayne Perez, friends with Joshua Laird’s children. “Josh was one of a kind, he was eccentric, a jokester, a friend and a mentor,” said Stephen Jones, President IAFF Local 3666. Fallen Battalion Chief Joshua Laird’s casket...
Maryland StateWJLA

Tribute resumes Monday to honor fallen Md. firefighter Captain Josh Laird

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A tribute resumed Monday morning for fallen Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird. Following a weekend procession, Laird's body will be transported from Gettysburg to his hometown in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. At 12:30 p.m. Monday, the procession will go to Mount St. Mary's University's PNC Sports...
Ijamsville, MDfirefighternation.com

Fire Captain Dies Battling Ijamsville, MD, House Fire

The Frederick News-Post, Md. Aug. 12—A Frederick County fire department captain died after falling through the floor of a house that caught fire in Ijamsville Wednesday night, according to officials. Joshua Laird, 46, of Green Valley Fire Station dedicated more than 21 years to the fire service before his death...
Public SafetyFireEngineering.com

Investigation Continues After MD Fire Captain LODD

The Frederick News-Post, Md. Aug. 13—Frederick County fire crews and officials on Thursday continued to investigate the two-alarm fire that claimed the life of one of their own the day before. Fire and rescue officials worked with incident management teams and partners across the state, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Public viewing for fallen firefighter scheduled for Monday

A public viewing for Battalion Chief Joshua Laird is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. on Monday at Mount St. Mary’s University’s PNC Sports Complex. A service for Laird, who died Wednesday while battling a house fire in Ijamsville, will be in the same place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Masks will be required both at the viewing and at the funeral, Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services posted on social media Sunday afternoon.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Viewing Monday, Funeral Tuesday For Fallen Firefighter Joshua Laird

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County fire officials have released funeral arrangements for Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, who died earlier this week while battling a two-alarm blaze in Ijamsville. The second phase of his procession will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in Taneytown and continue to Gettysburg, Pa. At 8:30 a.m. Monday, the procession will continue to a funeral home in his hometown of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Then, at around 12:30 p.m., the procession will travel to the PNC Sports Complex on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmittsburg. A public viewing is scheduled there from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at the PNC Sports Complex. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. The service will be live-streamed. There will not be a graveside service. On Saturday, a procession carried Laird’s remains from the Washington, DC, medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Taneytown.
Frederick County, MDfirefighternation.com

Live: Funeral for Fallen Frederick County (MD) Battalion Chief

The Frederick News-Post, Md. Aug. 17—Hundreds of visitors waiting to honor a fallen hero in Emmitsburg Monday watched, through photos, as Battalion Chief Joshua Laird grew up before their eyes. A young, bright-eyed boy morphed into a man in uniform. A husband became a father. The pictures in the slideshow...
Frederick County, MDWashington Post

Frederick County fire captain dies after fighting blaze

A Frederick County fire captain died Wednesday after firefighters responded to a “mayday” and rescued him from inside a burning house, county fire officials said late Wednesday. Fire Chief Tom Coe identified the firefighter as Capt. Joshua Laird. He said he died after being flown to a hospital after he...
