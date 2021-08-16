Public Viewing, Funeral Details Set for MD Fire Captain

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County fire officials have released funeral arrangements for Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, who died earlier this week while battling a two-alarm blaze in Ijamsville. The second phase of his procession will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in Taneytown and continue to Gettysburg, Pa. At 8:30 a.m. Monday, the procession will continue to a funeral home in his hometown of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Then, at around 12:30 p.m., the procession will travel to the PNC Sports Complex on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmittsburg. A public viewing is scheduled there from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at the PNC Sports Complex. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. The service will be live-streamed. There will not be a graveside service. On Saturday, a procession carried Laird’s remains from the Washington, DC, medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Taneytown.