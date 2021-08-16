QuakeCon 2021 Sale: Deep Discounts on Fallout 76, Skyrim, Doom Eternal, and More

QuakeCon 2021 is coming up next week, and the digital event’s schedule hints at some interesting announcements from Bethesda. QuakeCon will run for three days, but most of the big “signature” panels that may include actual announcements and new info are concentrated on Day 1. These include a Quake 25th anniversary panel with id Software and… Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. Hmmm! Could a Quake project from MachineGames be in the works? That would be a surprising move considering they’ve usually focused on story-driven stuff, but they certainly have the FPS chops. Meanwhile, we’ll also be getting a “Doom Eternal studio update,” which should contain some new info about that game.