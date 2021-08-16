Cancel
Video Games

QuakeCon 2021 Sale: Deep Discounts on Fallout 76, Skyrim, Doom Eternal, and More

By Rishi Alwani
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith QuakeCon 2021 slated for this week between August 19 to August 21, Indian retailer Games The Shop is discounting a host of PC games from publisher Bethesda. Several Bethesda-published games are discounted until August 23. While most of them can be played via Steam, some of the more recent fare like Fallout 76 and Doom Eternal would require Bethesda's own client, imaginatively called Bethesda Launcher to play so keep that in mind before purchasing. Here are some of our picks on what to buy.

