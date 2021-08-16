Cancel
HBO Rushing To Replace Max's Troubled CTV Apps

By Karlene Lukovitz
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia is on a mission to replace all of HBO Max’s troubled connected TV apps within four or five months. That’s what an unnamed WarnerMedia executive told Vulture, in a report on the faulty apps and the company’s determination not to let them sabotage Max’s momentum. Combined HBO Max and...

www.mediapost.com

TV & Videoswhathifi.com

HBO Max TV app in line for a major revamp this year – but there's a catch

HBO Max's smart TV app has suffered a string of technical glitches recently, but the good news is that HBO Max owner WarnerMedia is said to be plotting a complete revamp. “We’re going to replace every single connected TV app in the next four or five months,” a WarnerMedia insider told Vulture. “We see the crash logs... We’re not blind to it.”
Cell PhonesComicBook

HBO Execs Confirm Plans to Fix HBO Max App With Whole New Experience

One tweet format nearly guaranteed to get you to go viral online these days is making a joke at the expense of the HBO Max app. Though not every version of the streamer across devices is a tire fire, many of them are, and the people at HBO Max know it all very well. In a major write-up from Vulture's Buffering comes details about how they're handling the troubles internally and their big plans for an all-new HBO Max app that's in the works and will hopefully fix the issues. As the outlet notes, the HBO Max app on Apple TV had major problems with fast forwarding/rewinding with Roku users also having their own fair share of glitches, but help is on the way.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Anime To Watch On HBO Max

Over the years anime has become far easier to access with most series launching globally to streaming services on their day of airing. Thanks to this, pretty much every streaming service has a library of anime for users to browse and HBO Max is no exception. Boasting a partnership with...
Cell PhonesVulture

Inside HBO Max’s Scramble to Fix Its Glitchy App

HBO Max execs have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this summer, from an impressive showing in the Emmy nominations and rapid subscriber growth to its first-ever expansion into countries outside the United States. But much as the glitzy exterior at The White Lotus hides some ugly truths, the platform’s strong overall performance has masked a major issue: For a not-insignificant number of customers, actually using the Max app over the past few months has become an experience scarier than a Tony Soprano nightmare. The good news, Buffering has learned, is that a major fix is in the works.
Cell PhonesTechHive

Had it up to here with the HBO Max app? A new one is on the way

Freezes, crashes, glitchy subtitles, stubborn fast-forward and rewind controls: Those are just some of the troubles that streamers have reported with the HBO Max app across a variety of platforms, and patience has been wearing thin. Well, good news: An all-new version of the HBO Max—one that promises to squash...
TV & VideosGamespot

HBO Max Is Working To Fix HBO Max App

There's finally some good news in store for HBO Max subscribers--according to Vulture, the execs behind the platform are aware of the app's unpredictable instability, and are reportedly getting ready to do something about addressing it. An unnamed WarnerMedia exec has gone on record, promising that an entirely new app is coming.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Robert Rodríguez Inks First-Look Deal With HBO Max & HBO

HBO and HBO Max signed a two-year first-look deal with filmmaker Robert Rodríguez, founder of Troublemaker Studios. As part of the collaboration, Rodríguez will first bring projects to the cabler and streamer for potential development as original series. His son Racer Rodríguez will serve as lead development executive under the pact. Projects could potentially be completed at the studio’s production facilities in Austin, Texas. “Robert’s masterful, high concept productions are a perfect match for our HBO Max audiences. We are excited to jump into this partnership and work on brand-new, provocative stories,” said Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original programming, drama,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to cancel HBO Max

Need to know how to cancel HBO Max? Although, it's our top choice among the best streaming services, HBO Max it isn't cheap and the subscription cost may not fit in your budget. In that case, you may be wondering how to end your subscription. Cancelling HBO Max is a...
TV SeriesRefinery29

HBO Max’s Sweet Life Is All Black Excellence (With A Side Of Drama)

While we impatiently await the arrival of the final season of Insecure, Issa Rae plans to keep us busy with a brand new original series. HBO Max original Sweet Life: Los Angeles will explore the young, Black entrepreneurial scene on the west coast, introducing the world to a group of hyper-focused creatives looking to make their mark on the world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max knows its app is a mess

"They’re well aware of the issues plaguing the user experience and have been scrambling to fix things," explains Josef Adalian. "The biggest problems with the Apple interface were addressed within weeks, and a company source tells me the remaining errors should be corrected within days. As for Roku users, the company put out a statement at the end of July admitting the 'experience on Roku devices isn’t at the quality level we want and our users expect' and promising the platform was 'hard at work on resolving these issues.' Fixing the problems is taking time, however, and a senior WarnerMedia exec tells me the social-media commentary surrounding the Max app’s summer snafus has been 'super painful' to take in. He also admits that, in this case at least, it’s not just a matter of People Whining on Twitter. 'We see the crash logs,' he says. 'We’re not blind to it.'" Adalian adds that went wrong "is that the current app wasn’t built from scratch the way Netflix or Hulu were brought to life. Instead, Max has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services. While those were both solid applications, they were designed for a very different product. According to the WarnerMedia exec, the main concern of the engineers then was making sure everything didn’t crash when hundreds of thousands of people simultaneously streamed Game of Thrones on a Sunday night."
TV & VideosPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘The Hype’ premieres on HBO Max: Here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking for a new fashion show to be obsessed with, “The Hype” is here to help. The series, according to HBO Max, is “a competition series set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.” It premieres Thursday, Aug. 12 exclusively on HBO Max.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

HBO Max plans to fix broken Apple TV app ‘within days’

HBO Max plans to fix its buggy Apple TV app “within days,” while other platforms will see big fixes before the end of the year. Users have been plagued by issues that affect playback control, subtitles, and general usability. Executives insist they aren’t blind to the problems, and a major overhaul for all platforms is on the way.
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...

