It’s almost as good as the awesome A90J and a whole lot more affordable, and that makes the Sony A80J an absolutely brilliant buy. We rate products on a performance-per-pound basis. That’s always been the What Hi-Fi? way. We’re not looking simply for the absolute best product in each category, as that would invariably involve recommending one of the most expensive products in each category; we’re looking for the best bang for your buck. The product that best balances performance, features and price.