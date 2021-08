For years after her arrest in 2007 as a suspect in the murder of university student Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox was continuously lambasted by the media for what was perceived at the time to be her strange behavior following the crime. Though time and distance — as well as a relatively recent rise in the recognition of how gender bias and patriarchal norms frequently skew how women have been portrayed in the media at large — Knox herself has risen as a feminist hero in her own right, especially considering how she was completely acquitted of all charges against her in 2015. (As the 2016 Netflix docuseries "Amanda Knox" examined, Knox's arrest for the crime was also seemingly influenced by misogyny and corruption on the part of Italian prosecutors in the case, as well as a dangerous precedent set by tabloid journalism, per Vanity Fair.)