Futures fall as China data sours global mood

It was a sea of red in London and the rest of Europe as fears of the Delta variant continued. In London, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 1.50%, with most stocks in the index being in the red. In Paris, the CAC 40 index declined by more than 2.45%, with luxury stocks leading the gains. This happened after China President Xi Jinping hinted of a wealth redistribution in the country. This hurt luxury brands like LVMH and Hermes, which do a lot of business in China. Elsewhere, in Germany, all constituents of the DAX index were in the red as it tumbled by more than 1%. Other key laggards in Europe were mining and oil and gas companies, which could be affected as the Delta variant spreads.