Cisco Offers Cybersecurity for Cross-Architecture Applications

In July 2020, we looked at Cybersecurity as the new frontier for investors. We said that the security of data and information must be paramount for all businesses and individuals. We claimed that there was still a lack of understanding of how easy it is to breach an unsecured environment. We made the case that cybersecurity will be amongst the fastest growing industries, expected to see high investments in online security and further M&A activity. Our thoughts were supported by a panel of experts from Akamai, Clango, Ibex Investors, and IHS Markit colleagues.