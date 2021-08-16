Cancel
Cisco Offers Cybersecurity for Cross-Architecture Applications

just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and a Application Performance Management (APM) solution and business-centric observability platform, has revealed Cisco Secure Application, a solution to simplify vulnerability management, defend against attacks and protect applications from the inside-out. This new approach co-developed with the Cisco Security Platform & Response (SP&R), correlates security and application insights with a single solution.

#Cybersecurity#Appdynamics#Apm#Sp R#Verdict Co Uk
Softwarecisco.com

Cisco SD-WAN and Google Cloud Introduce Application Experience Optimization

Register for the Network Insider Series webinar on August 19 to learn how to optimize application performance and automate site-to-site and site-to-Google Cloud connectivity. Did you know there’s a new way to extend Cisco SD-WAN fabric to workloads in Google Cloud and automate site-to-site connectivity over Google Cloud’s highly reliable, global cloud infrastructure? It’s called Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud and it was made available this March. Read the blog by Jean-Luc Valente, Cisco’s Vice President of Product Management for Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN, to learn more.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

5 Tools for Managing Your Azure Cloud Infrastructure

If you're just getting started with Microsoft Azure, it's a good idea to get familiar with the tools used to interact with the Azure cloud environment. They may seem a little complex, but each one has its own unique use to help you achieve what you want to do. System...
Small Businesscepro.com

GuardDog to Offer Cybersecurity Certification During CEDIA Expo 2021

With the recent influx of cybersecurity attacks, hacks, and ransomware issues cropping up across the globe, now is the perfect time for integrators to look into getting a cybersecurity certification. Thankfully, attendees at CEDIA Expo 2021 in Indianapolis will have the opportunity to do just that via guardDog.ai’s cybersecurity training courses taking place at Booth #2735 on the show floor.
Technologyihsmarkit.com

Cybersecurity Update

In July 2020, we looked at Cybersecurity as the new frontier for investors. We said that the security of data and information must be paramount for all businesses and individuals. We claimed that there was still a lack of understanding of how easy it is to breach an unsecured environment. We made the case that cybersecurity will be amongst the fastest growing industries, expected to see high investments in online security and further M&A activity. Our thoughts were supported by a panel of experts from Akamai, Clango, Ibex Investors, and IHS Markit colleagues.
Marketsinvezz.com

Impossible Finance announces release of cross-chain DeFi Offering Launchpad

The KYC-based fair allocation mechanism is a distinguishing element. By accepting only the biggest contributors, the mechanism maximizes community engagement for new projects. Among the blockchain projects Impossible Finance will feature are Solana, Ethereum, Moonbeam, Polygon. Swap platform, launchpad, and DeFi incubator Impossible Finance is launching a critical element of...
BusinessNetwork World

Cisco to buy Epsagon for application, microservice management

Cisco is looking to bolster its enterprise application management suite by buying cloud-based application-performance firm Epsagon for $500M. Founded in 2017, the Israel-based Epsagon develops cloud-based application monitoring software focused on scrutinizing cloud microservices and applications. Businesses are adopting cloud-native technologies, microservices, and containerized components on a large scale while...
Businessaithority.com

IR Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components. IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow’s service management...
Softwarejust-auto.com

Umea Institute of Design Develops Interactive Platformto Help WFH Employees Combat Loneliness

Concept: Students from Umeå Institute of Design, Sweden developed Hej device to help employees combat loneliness felt because of work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They collaborated with Switzerland-based software company Logitech for the development. The solution provides remote workers to feel the presence of co-workers by offering easy social interactions via the platform.
Computersvmware.com

Slow DNS lookup

In all my virtual machines (workstation 7, vmware tools installed, guest systems: xp, 7, server 03, server 08) a DNS lookup takes around 4 seconds! How can I speed this up / fix this? Thanks!. Which network do you use (bridged, NAT) and how long does that lookup take on...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Multiple VMs - network issue

I'm using Vmware Workstation Pro since few years, since v. 14 has been available. Till today I notice same problem (v. 16). Namely when I run multiple VMs (for example 10 or 12) at the same time, I have a problem with network connections. A command PING has a response, but PING to domain is not resolving. Next, if I close most of VMs, the network is working properly.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Offers FY22 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.84, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. GUIDANCE:. Cisco Systems sees...
Technologyaithority.com

Trend Micro Maintains Cloud Leadership With 177% Sales Growth in AWS Marketplace

Company Further Solidifies Its Leadership by Providing Comprehensive Enterprise Platform Security. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, reports increased momentum as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. Trend Micro continues to be a primary security platform sold in AWS Marketplace, bolstered by 63% growth in annual recurring revenue in AWS Marketplace and 177% sales growth year-over-year in Q2 2021.
Businessjust-auto.com

Philips and Orbita Co-Create Cloud-Based AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Content: Royal Philips (Philips) has collaborated with American healthcare solution provider Orbita to develop an AI-based conversational virtual assistant for Philips’ consumer health and patient support applications. Developers and non-technical workers can use Orbita’s conversational platform to create and manage cloud-based virtual assistants that can be deployed to web and mobile chat apps, smart speakers, interactive voice response (IVR) services, and short message services (SMS), as well as custom devices.
SoftwareDark Reading

ExtraHop Rolls Out Deep Threat Insights for Hybrid Cloud

SEATTLE, – August 17, 2021 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced new features and offerings that provide deep forensic insight for advanced threat response activity. New Reveal(x) 360 Threat Briefings deliver one-click incident response reports to retroactively investigate critical CVEs and exploits, while the introduction of Reveal(x) 360 Ultra Sensors to Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads provides highly scalable, SaaS-based detection, response, and forensic investigation capabilities. ExtraHop is also making forensic data available to AWS customers with ExtraHop Packet Basics, a free packet capture product available exclusively on the AWS Marketplace. These innovations focus on assisting strapped security teams with the investigation into and remediation of advanced threats.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Cloud Solutions Factory Offerings With Click to Run

New offerings will support businesses to build or optimize critical cloud resources on AWS. Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run™ solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Simplifying device management in a remote world

In 2020, most of us around the globe had to make the move from office to home – either for months, a year, or for some us, we’re still there. But business had to continue. So as the workforce packed up their phones, tablets and laptops, how could we ensure business could continue as usual and operate securely? The answer is with device/endpoint management.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Debug Kubernetes “ImagePullBackOff” Errors

Kubernetes clusters can encounter several issues while trying to pull your container images. When an error occurs, your Pods will enter an ImagePullBackOff state. Here’s how to debug this common but cryptic message so you can get your services online. How Image Pulls Work. Kubernetes needs to fetch an image...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud

A new data service on Cloudera Data Platform to automate and manage cloud-native data flows, increasing operational efficiency and reducing cloud costs. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP): Exam, cost, and requirements

CCSP is a cloud-focused security certification for experienced security pros offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)2. CCSP stands for Certified Cloud Security Professional, and it’s one of a suite of certs offered by (ISC)2, a nonprofit focused on training and certifying cybersecurity professionals. While (ISC)2...

