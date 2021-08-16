Food Manufacturing Executives Need to Embrace the Triple Bottom Line

Growth for Sustainability Claims in 2020, but Ethical Labels Do Not Drive Sales Everywhere. In July 2021 I published an attempt to quantify per country the potential for using ethical labels to enhance business results. Combining the digital share of shelf with ethical labels in packaged food, the 2021 results of Euromonitor’s Lifestyle Survey and the updated Environmental Sustainability Index scores I put together an index to identify the markets with the most potential for companies to communicate sustainability. Sweden, with reasonably engaged consumers (as shown in survey results), a fair share of ethical labels and excellent availability of renewable electricity to companies (at least in the north of the country) secured the pole position, with runners-up Denmark and Czech Republic. What is surprising is that in Sweden, several sources point to sales of food with ethical labels seeing slower growth than the total grocery market in 2020, and growth of organic produce has also seen a significant slowdown in recent years.