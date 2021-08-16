Andrew Adyniec

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAndrew Adyniec has joined Cornerstone Community Bank as a commercial lender. Andrew has an accounting background and brings over 10 years of banking experience. He started his career as a small business banking specialist, then quickly advanced to a commercial lender. His most recent position was as a small business development officer. Andrew will provide full-service relationship banking services to small business and commercial real estate customers.

