Andrew Adyniec

Science Applications International Corp. names Catherine Hernandez-Blades senior VP of marketing and communications. Hernandez-Blades was previously at Aflac, where she served as chief ESG officer and chief communications officer. She has also served as VP communications and public affairs at Raytheon and director, marketing and international communications at Lockheed Martin. In her new role, Hernandez-Blades will be responsible for strategy and execution for all of SAIC’s marketing; internal and external communications; public relations; environmental, social and governance; and change management functions. “Catherine brings to SAIC a wealth of skills and experience as a leader in marketing and communications for leading companies,” said SAIC executive vice president and chief human resources officer Michelle O’Hara.