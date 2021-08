Tim McGraw is making a big splash with his new video. Will it be enough to land him at the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?. The superstar's daughter, Audrey, stars in the new video for "7500 OBO," and it's drawn a lot of attention to the new clip in its first week. But McGraw is up against a lot of big names and new videos, including clips from Kenny Chesney, Bexar, Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne.