Bridge Book Club to discuss ‘Wounds’ in September
Our bimonthly Bridge Book Club returns in September with a collaborative memoir from two Michigan authors. Bridge Book Club’s September selection is “Wounds” by Razel Jones and Daniel Abbott, and we’re honored they both will join us to discuss their memoir about the triumphs and the pains experienced in Jones and Abbott's collective journey toward cross-cultural navigation. Jones and Abbott explore the concepts of race and difference through stories beginning with their youthful experiences in rural northwestern Michigan.www.bridgemi.com
