Bridge Book Club to discuss ‘Wounds’ in September

The Mysteries & More Book Club meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month to discuss great books from a variety of genres. Watch the Library's Facebook page for more details about the upcoming meeting. We will be picking future titles for the book group at upcoming meetings. If you have a title that you think would make a great discussion book, bring it to our next meeting. No registration is required. Check the library's website at www.deerparktx.org/library or call at 281-478-7208 for the most current information.