MILWAUKEE, WI- Pinch hitters Brandon Belt and Tommy La Stella did the heavy lifting, rallying the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory Sunday in Milwaukee. The Giants won the weekend series two games to one. Belt’s two-run homer in the seventh tied the score and La Stella’s pinch single in the eighth made a winner out of relief pitcher Tony Watson. Brad Boxberger was the loser for Milwaukee after giving up the game-winning hit. Omar Narvaez had a two-run homer as the Brewers built a 4-2 lead. They take the short trip to Chicago to start a series against the Cubs Monday. Freddy Peralta will start the game, looking for his ninth victory.